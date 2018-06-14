West Point Band celebrates Army’s 243rd birthday Saturday

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band will continue its “Music under the Stars” concert series with a performance in honor of the 243rd Army Birthday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater at West Point.

In the event of inclement weather, the performance will move indoors to Eisenhower Hall Theatre. This concert is free and open to all.

The band’s commander Lt. Col. Tod Addison, deputy commander Capt. Richard Winkels and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan L. Crane will take to the podium and lead the band in an exciting program entitled “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” which will commemorate the Army’s 243 years of selfless service to the nation.

In keeping with tradition, the concert will feature a streamer ceremony commemorating the campaigns fought by Soldiers throughout our nation’s history, as well as a cake-cutting. Bring your family and friends, and join the West Point Band in honoring the Army’s history with a relaxing evening concert under the stars.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.