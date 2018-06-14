WPFH residents awarded academic scholarships by BBC Foundation

By West Point Family Homes

Dakota Sabotka, Margaret Haley, Jackson McInvale and Joshua Woodruff have received academic scholarships for the 2018-19 school year through the Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Dakota Sabotka, Margaret Haley, Jackson McInvale and Joshua Woodruff have received academic scholarships for the 2018-19 school year through the Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

West Point Family Homes is pleased to announce that four of its residents—Jackson McInvale, Dakota Sabotka, Margaret Haley and Joshua Woodruff—have received academic scholarships for the 2018-19 school year through the Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation.

In addition to West Point Family Homes, Balfour Beatty Communities provides residential property management and development services to 55 military housing communities throughout the country.

Jackson is working toward a civil engineering degree, Dakota is pursuing a biomedical engineering degree, Margaret will be working toward a degree in nursing and Joshua will be pursuing a degree in medical engineering.

The Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation scholarship program awards academic scholarships to residents living in a Balfour Beatty Communities owned community who are attending, or plan to attend, an accredited higher education or technical institution.

Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic achievement, demonstrated leadership qualities and a commitment to community involvement.

This year, Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation has awarded more than 65 academic scholarships for the upcoming 2018-19 year.

“This group of scholarship recipients left us in awe with their passion and dedication to their communities,” said Chris Williams, president of the Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation. “The foundation is honored to be able to assist students in their educational aspirations and look forward to their future accomplishments. Congratulations to all of this year’s scholarship winners.”

Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation is a nonprofit organization which principally focuses on supporting the post-secondary education goals of residents who live in communities owned and managed by Balfour Beatty Communities, LLC. Since the scholarship program’s inception in 2009, Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation has awarded more than 300 academic scholarships.

The foundation is also committed to honoring military personnel—active, wounded and fallen—by supporting organizations that assist military service members and/or their families.

For more information, visit bbcommunitiesfoundation.org.