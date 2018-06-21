Army-Navy Cup to remain in Philadelphia for five more years

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

This year’s matchup, a rivalry renewed between the two service academies, is set for Oct. 12. Kickoff time and broadcast information are to be determined.

“Keystone Sports and Entertainment is honored to host this annual match and we are proud that it will return for a minimum of five additional years here at Talen Energy Stadium,” Tim McDermott, chief business officer, Philadelphia Union, said. “We are excited for the 2018 edition of this classic rivalry and look forward to providing first-class hospitality for both military academies, featuring the future leaders of our country.”

Army-Navy Cup has seen significant growth over its six years at Talen Energy Stadium with attendance surpassing 10,000 fans.

Following the founding of an Army-Navy Cup host committee, the game has expanded to attract nearly 40,000 fans over the past four editions combined. Last year’s Army-Navy Cup was the third-highest attended college soccer match in the United States.

“We are excited that we have been able to continue this wonderful relationship with Philadelphia and the Union,” Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said. “Our coaches and players really enjoy the stadium, and to play our greatest rival in a spectacular and electric setting is fantastic. There have been great crowds, energy, atmosphere and super soccer.”

“The Army-Navy Cup has served as one of our signature fall events for the six past years and has established itself as one of the highest attended games in college soccer,” Boo Corrigan, director of athletics for Army West Point, said. “The atmosphere at Talen Energy Stadium adds to the pride and passion of the Army-Navy rivalry and we are thrilled to return to the Philadelphia area for the next five years. Thank you to the Philadelphia Union, members of the Army-Navy steering committee, as well as PHL Sports, for continuing to show support of our two service academies and the growth of the rivalry.”

Talen Energy Stadium played host to the inaugural Army-Navy Cup in 2012 with the series currently deadlocked, each side holding a 2-2-2 record over the span. The debut edition in 2012 ended in a draw. Navy won in both 2013 and 2014, while Army was victorious in 2015 and 2016 before a second draw in last season’s match.