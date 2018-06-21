Be a cadet for a day

By the U.S. Military Academy Public Affairs Office

WEST POINT, New York—Can you meet the challenge of West Point? The U.S. Military Academy will conduct a rehearsal for Reception Day from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 29 on the academy grounds. If you are interested, sign up to be a cadet for a day online.

Up to 300 members of the community are invited to assist the Corps of Cadets in preparation for the incoming Class of 2022. Participants will be given the opportunity to experience the initial transformation process from civilian to the military life of a new cadet.

Volunteers must register online at www.usma.edu, on the R-Day volunteer sign-up link at the bottom of the page.

Participants should dress comfortably in proper seasonal attire and bring one piece of luggage or a duffel bag marked with your first and last name.

Should you have questions after you register, call 845-938-8686.

Participants must be 12 and older, in good health and not be a candidate for the Class of 2022. Those attending should enter Thayer or Stony Lonesome Gate.

Volunteers should be at Eisenhower Hall no later than 8:30 a.m. Primary parking is at North Dock (within walking distance of Eisenhower Hall).

The rehearsal begins promptly at 9 a.m. and concludes with lunch in the Cadet Mess Hall from noon-1 p.m.