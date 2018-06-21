Cadet Summer Training: Heroes of the Week for June 21

Class of 2019 Cadet Gerald Batey, CLDT. As the battalion operations and training officer, Class of 2019 Cadet Gerald Batey is not only very competent, but has also shown incredible dedication to service and resilience. Just last week, Batey had an emergency wisdom teeth removal. However, Batey returned to duty within hours, helping to coordinate CLDT’s vital extraction and recovery operations. Batey’s perseverance and determination has directly led to the success of the detail. Class of 2019 Cadet Gerald Batey, CLDT. As the battalion operations and training officer, Class of 2019 Cadet Gerald Batey is not only very competent, but has also shown incredible dedication to service and resilience. Just last week, Batey had an emergency wisdom teeth removal. However, Batey returned to duty within hours, helping to coordinate CLDT’s vital extraction and recovery operations. Batey’s perseverance and determination has directly led to the success of the detail.

Class of 2019 Cadet Jonathan Taylor, SGR I. Class of 2019 Cadet Jonathan Taylor is the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week. As a the SGR1 Regimental S4, Taylor expertly fulfilled his duties and ensured all cadets in SGR were properly supplied throughout the detail. Taylor also played an instrumental role in organizing the regimental barbecue events.

Class of 2020 Cadet Liam McCarthy, SLE. Class of 2020 Cadet Liam McCarthy was voted best squad leader by his peers in 2nd platoon. He is always motivated and holds the members of his squad to the highest standard. He promotes a competitive atmosphere while also being respectful. This is the second week in a row he was nominated as Hero of the Week from 2nd platoon.