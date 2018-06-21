Flooks added to Women’s Basketball Staff

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point Head Women’s Basketball Coach Dave Magarity announced that Liz Flooks will be joining his staff for the upcoming 2018-19 season on June 15.

“I’m excited to have Liz join our coaching staff,” Magarity said. “I have followed her career as an outstanding player in high school and college as well as her time as a head high school coach. Her experience coaching at the Division II and Division I levels makes her a valuable addition to our program.”

Flooks arrives at West Point after spending three seasons at New Jersey Institute of Technology, two as an assistant and one as a director of basketball operations. During her time with the Highlanders, NJIT garnered a pair of Atlantic Sun All-Freshman players.

Prior to joining the NJIT staff, she was an assistant coach at NCAA Division II Pittsburgh-Johnstown from 2013-15.

Before entering the college coaching ranks, Flooks spent the 2012-13 season coaching at her alma mater, White Plains High School.

As a player, she was a four-year starter and three-year team captain at Niagara, where she earned MAAC postseason honors in each of her four seasons.

While with the Purple Eagles, Flooks became the 21st member to join the 1,000-point club and she capped her collegiate career with 1,210 points. The White Plains, New York, native was a constant threat from long range, knocking down 171 shots from deep, which ranks seventh in all-time program history.

Flooks received her Bachelor of Arts from Niagara in May 2011 and her master’s in May 2015 from Liberty University.