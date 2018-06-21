From the Foxhole…‘From the Back 40’: Historic Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at USMA during CLDT

By Capt. Jannelle Allong-Diakabana and 2nd Lt. Cora R. Moody Department of Military Instruction

WEST POINT, New York—Members of the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and staff and faculty of the U.S. Military Academy conducted the historic first Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Cadet Summer Training June 13-14.

The 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, is currently serving as the 2018 task force for CST.

The officers, noncommissioned officers and Soldiers of 2-502nd Inf. Regt. are leading and resourcing the training for all four classes of cadets until the end of CST, scheduled to conclude Aug. 13.

Task Force Falcon was focused on training newly promoted senior and junior class cadets in Cadet Leader Development Training.

CLDT is a graduation requirement that was instituted into Cadet Summer Training in 2008. The design of CLDT has transformed to meet the demands of the current operational environment, yet still primarily serves as the opportunity for coaches, mentors and trainers to assess the new seniors and juniors on their leadership potential, mental agility, comprehension of fundamental doctrine and physical endurance.

Col. Scott Halstead, the director of the Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic at West Point, served as a cadet mentor and coach this summer for 45 cadets from 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, during CLDT I.

He was responsible for assessing the cadets on physical and mental toughness, field craft, and their comprehension of the Troop Leading Procedures.

“CLDT succeeded in professionally stretching and developing every member of the platoon” Halstead said. “I was really impressed with the tenacity, grit and overall improvement across the platoon.”

He continued by saying that members of the Class of 2019 were, “better postured to lead platoons, companies, regiments and the Corps” for this upcoming academic year, as a result of their CLDT experiences.

At the end of CLDT, cadets gained confidence in their abilities to lead and created teams under challenging conditions. Cadets received evaluations from their peers that according to Halstead gave them “a greater appreciation for their own strengths and weaknesses.”

Once the cadets completed the train-up for and execution of a grueling 10-day field training exercise, they participated and observed Task Force Falcon execute six iterations of a CALFEX.

Maj. Jay Morgan, the Field Artillery branch representative in the Department of Military Instruction and officer in charge of the CALFEX, was responsible for coordination with the 10th Aviation Brigade from Fort Drum, New York, and Maryland Air National Guard for aerial assets.

“The incorporation of these particular assets are essential,” Morgan said, “and it gives cadets a better appreciation for the depth on the battlefield and how platoon leaders and company fire support officers can leverage the firepower of Army and sister service assets.”

This CALFEX incorporated an infantry platoon’s organic weapons, 60 mm mortars, 81 mm mortars, 105 mm Howitzers, A-10 fixed wing aircraft and AH-64 Apaches to demonstrate to cadets the effects of synchronized and coordinated surface-to-surface and air-to-ground fires.

This CALFEX was the first training event of its kind in the West Point training area. As a result of extensive redesign efforts this past year, West Point’s Range Control opened a new impact zone in the West Point training area to facilitate this combined arms demonstration. The Range Control officers conducted site surveys, verified surface danger zones, and the capability to absorb the A-10 and AH-64 Apache ammunition.

“Although West Point has a comparatively small impact area, the flexibility and willingness of Range Control to work with units to develop creative training solutions is unparalleled,” Col. William B. Ostlund, director of Military Instruction, said. “In this case, we dug a defense to standard in an area that made tactical sense and we cleared a wooded area to emplace remote controlled pop-up targets to be engaged by the defenders while AH-64s and A-10s engaged hard targets in-depth. This is a top-tier training area for combined arms training; we can invite operational units to demonstrate capabilities for the cadets, as well as hone their skills and increase their readiness.

“Our goal throughout the year and into the future is to expand the capability and perception of the West Point Military Education and Training environment,” Ostlund continued. “America and our Army expect us to maximize the resources and opportunities provided to this institution to better prepare our graduates, and rotating faculty, for the realities they will face throughout their service.

“As a cohort, we will continue to creatively evolve, bettering our education and training methodologies, finding and effectively using resources, and upgrading our facilities and mindset,” Ostlund said. “At the end of the day, when our nation is in peril, it is our graduates who will be called to defend our nation. We owe our country, Army and graduates nothing less than our very best.”

The 2-502nd Inf. Regt. “Strike Force” Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Adam Sawyer, commands the Cadet Summer Training Task Force. Sawyer spoke highly of how the CALFEX helps the cadets prepare for an operational environment.

“The CALFEX is an excellent opportunity to show cadets how to integrate direct fire, indirect fire, close air support and attack aviation assets,” Sawyer said. “It also affords us the opportunity to maintain a high level of training readiness, especially because it is not often that we get the opportunity to work with integrated joint fires, namely the A-10s.”

In the prescribed scenario for this training event, a platoon executed an area defense against a mechanized enemy element’s main effort attack. 2nd Lt. Jackie Radford was the platoon leader for 2nd Platoon “Rogue Platoon,” Renegade Company, who served as a key leader in this demonstration.

“The purpose of the CALFEX was for the cadets to broaden their thinking in terms of mission development and fires coordination,” Radford said. “As a platoon leader, you must have a clear understanding of how dynamic the fight is; there is a near fight and there is a far fight. In the far fight, this means echeloning fires and synchronizing all available assets to mass the effects on the enemy.”

Cadets conducted the analysis on terrain and enemy, which enabled them to create an area defense plan that Soldiers of Task Force Falcon demonstrated.

Upon identification of the enemy element, the exercise began with small arms fire weapon systems initiating fire, followed by mortars and artillery, and ended with support from aerial assets, resulting in the destruction of a mechanized enemy force.

Capt. James Harden is the Bravo Battery commander from 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery “Top Guns,” oversaw all of the field artillery assets used in the demonstration.

“In preparation for the CALFEX, we completed our section qualification and cross-trained Soldiers on the Howitzers and the Fire Direction Center,” Harden stated. “The CALFEX demonstration builds proficiency in synchronizing the timely and accurate delivery of fires. Ultimately, it builds a relationship with the maneuver commander, and confirms our trusted and lethal reputation as Top Guns.”

Future cadet leaders who participated in CLDT saw what the real fight will look, sound and feel like. The CALFEX truly offers the next level of training for these soon to be second lieutenants—showing how both the art and the science of Joint Combined Arms warfare can achieve victory on the battlefield.

“The CALFEX this summer,” Morgan said, “has established a new baseline for training capability at West Point and the goal will be to continue to enhance the CALFEX and all summer training opportunities for cadets (and operational units) at West Point.”