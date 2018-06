Cadets rappel from the Black Hawk helicopter June 14 by the Hudson River at West Point during the Air Assault Course.

Cadets graduate from the Cadet Leadership Development Training course, and Lt. Col. Adam Sawyer, commander of the Summer Task Force from 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 10st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Ky., receives a saber from members of the Task Force Runkle cadet cadre for his task force’s help during the training.