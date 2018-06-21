Rosoff, Burggraaf named ACBA/Rawlings All-Region team

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

 Newly commissioned 2nd Lt. Jon Rosoff and rising senior Daniel Burggraaf from the Army West Point Baseball team were selected to the 2018 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Region team June 14. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America Committee.
Newly commissioned 2nd Lt. Jon Rosoff and rising senior Daniel Burggraaf were honored after being named to the first and second team, respectively, for the Northeast Region.
Rosoff and Burggraaf are the first two Black Knights selected to the all-region teams since the 2015 season when right-handed pitcher Alex Robinett was tabbed to the first team.
Rosoff, who was named the Patriot League Player of the Year while also garnering his second-straight All-Patriot League First Team praise, led the conference with 47 runs batted in.
He also finished tied for first with 73 hits, second with 95 total bases, third with a batting average of .340, fourth with 15 doubles and an on-base percentage of .430.
The Durham, North Carolina, native also helped the Black Knights’ pitching staff post the second-best earned run average in the conference (4.08) while throwing out a league-best 18 runners trying to steal.
Burggraaf was a dominate force for Army on the mound this season, holding the second-lowest ERA on the team at 2.90. He compiled seven wins in 17 appearances.
After being converted from a closer position to a starter, the righty made 11 starts, while finishing with 62 innings on the mound. He added one complete game and three saves to his junior year accolades.
Opponents were batting just .213 against the Belfair, Washington, native.
Burggraaf garnered All-Patriot League second team honors after striking out 83 batters on the year, including a team-high 53 during conference play alone.
ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Americans were announced on June 16.

NCAA Div. I Northeast All-Region First Team
Pos.   Player               Cl.     School    State
C     Mickey Gasper   Sr.    Bryant         RI
C     Jon Rosoff          Sr.    Army          NY
1B   Liam Wilson       Sr.   Canisius      NY
2B   Josh Shaw           Jr.   St. John’s     NY
3B   Ryan Stekl          Sr.   Canisius      NY
SS   Greg Cullen        Jr.    Niagara       NY
OF   Ryan Ward         Fr.   Bryant          RI
OF   Nick Campana   Sr.   Hartford       CT
OF   Russ Olive          Jr.   UMass         MA
DH  Freddy Sabido    So.  Wagner        NY
P      Sean Mooney     So.  St. John’s     NY
P      Sean Mellen       So. Northeastern MA
P      Mason Feole      So.  UConn          CT
RP   P.J. Poulin          Jr.    UConn          CT

NCAA Div. I Northeast All-Region Second Team
Pos.     Player          Cl.        School     State
C      Phil Capra        Jr.     Wagner        NY
1B    Jake Farrell      Jr.   Northeastern  MA
2B    Jake MacKenzie Fr.  Fordham      NY
3B    John Valente    Gr.    St. John’s     NY
SS    Nick Grande    So.  Stony Brook  NY
OF  Charlie McConnell Jr. Northeastern MA
OF   Jamie Galazin  Sr.     St. John’s     NY
OF   Isaac Feldstein Sr.     UConn         CT
DH  Griffin Dey       Jr.      Yale             CT
P      Daniel Burggraaf  Jr.  Army          NY
P      J.P. Stevenson   Sr.     Canisius      NY
P      Ben Greenberg  Sr.     Fordham     NY
RP   Aaron Pinto         Sr.    Stony Brook NY