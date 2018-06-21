Rosoff, Burggraaf named ACBA/Rawlings All-Region team

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Two cadet-athletes from the Army West Point Baseball team were selected to the 2018 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Region team June 14.

The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America Committee.

Newly commissioned 2nd Lt. Jon Rosoff and rising senior Daniel Burggraaf were honored after being named to the first and second team, respectively, for the Northeast Region.

Rosoff and Burggraaf are the first two Black Knights selected to the all-region teams since the 2015 season when right-handed pitcher Alex Robinett was tabbed to the first team.

Rosoff, who was named the Patriot League Player of the Year while also garnering his second-straight All-Patriot League First Team praise, led the conference with 47 runs batted in.

He also finished tied for first with 73 hits, second with 95 total bases, third with a batting average of .340, fourth with 15 doubles and an on-base percentage of .430.

The Durham, North Carolina, native also helped the Black Knights’ pitching staff post the second-best earned run average in the conference (4.08) while throwing out a league-best 18 runners trying to steal.

Burggraaf was a dominate force for Army on the mound this season, holding the second-lowest ERA on the team at 2.90. He compiled seven wins in 17 appearances.

After being converted from a closer position to a starter, the righty made 11 starts, while finishing with 62 innings on the mound. He added one complete game and three saves to his junior year accolades.

Opponents were batting just .213 against the Belfair, Washington, native.

Burggraaf garnered All-Patriot League second team honors after striking out 83 batters on the year, including a team-high 53 during conference play alone.

ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Americans were announced on June 16.

NCAA Div. I Northeast All-Region First Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Mickey Gasper Sr. Bryant RI

C Jon Rosoff Sr. Army NY

1B Liam Wilson Sr. Canisius NY

2B Josh Shaw Jr. St. John’s NY

3B Ryan Stekl Sr. Canisius NY

SS Greg Cullen Jr. Niagara NY

OF Ryan Ward Fr. Bryant RI

OF Nick Campana Sr. Hartford CT

OF Russ Olive Jr. UMass MA

DH Freddy Sabido So. Wagner NY

P Sean Mooney So. St. John’s NY

P Sean Mellen So. Northeastern MA

P Mason Feole So. UConn CT

RP P.J. Poulin Jr. UConn CT

NCAA Div. I Northeast All-Region Second Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Phil Capra Jr. Wagner NY

1B Jake Farrell Jr. Northeastern MA

2B Jake MacKenzie Fr. Fordham NY

3B John Valente Gr. St. John’s NY

SS Nick Grande So. Stony Brook NY

OF Charlie McConnell Jr. Northeastern MA

OF Jamie Galazin Sr. St. John’s NY

OF Isaac Feldstein Sr. UConn CT

DH Griffin Dey Jr. Yale CT

P Daniel Burggraaf Jr. Army NY

P J.P. Stevenson Sr. Canisius NY

P Ben Greenberg Sr. Fordham NY

RP Aaron Pinto Sr. Stony Brook NY