Train like you fight—CFT integrates computer simulators, live-fire field craft with the Call for Fire trainer

Sgt. 1st Class Cesilio Martinez and Capt. Ryan Scott Department of Military Instruction

Courtesy Photo

For the first time in Cadet Summer Training history, cadets trained with the Army’s virtual Call for Fire computer simulator within a field environment.

CST provides the opportunity to call for and adjust live indirect fire rounds from various indirect fire platforms. However, before they call for live rounds, cadets are spending time in a fully immersive call for fire simulator.

This system is the same one used by Soldiers in the force to train and certify forward observers.

Sgt. 1st Class Cesilio Martinez and Capt. Ryan Scott, both instructors in DMI, installed the simulator in an existing range building, but added to the realism by equipping the room with features of an actual observation post—camouflage netting, sand bags and bunkers, which provide the feel of a real observation post overlooking a target area.

“The Call for Fire trainer gave the cadets a hands-on first person experience with Soldier tasks related to field artillery,” Class of 2019 Cadet Rachel Dodaro, 3rd platoon leader, said.

The simulator itself consists of computers that replicate every indirect fire and air-delivered asset owned by the Department of Defense. Realistic details such as weather, environmental conditions and other tactical considerations are reproduced and projected onto a six-foot screen displaying the tactical environment.

The simulator was designed according to a cognitive task analysis of the call for fire procedures, and provides cadets with real-time performance feedback based on the call for artillery fire standards.

The Call for Fire Trainer provides realistic battlefield scenarios that replicate the most updated 3D enemy graphics and worldwide terrain models that enable cadets to quickly learn the basics of how to call for fire on a variety observed enemy threats and increase skill proficiency.

Cadets occupy the simulator just as they would a real observation post. They take their position in the bunker, identify their target on a six-foot projection screen, determine the target’s location on a map, formulate a three-line call for fire, and radio the simulated fire direction center on tactical radios.

An instructor is on the other end of the radio to process the fire mission in the simulator and fire the digital round at the Cadet’s target.

The cadet uses calibrated binoculars to observe the round’s impact on the screen, then determines and relays the corrections needed to adjust the round onto the target.

Class of 2021 Cadet Joe King was among the first cadets to utilize the system.

“The simulator made it all make sense. Getting to practice on the radios, the binoculars, seeing the rounds impact in relation to the target, and getting immediate feedback if we made a mistake was helpful,” King said. “The setup within the room was well done. Being able to see the land when making the call for fire made it seem like the exact same thing the next day when I was on the hill. I was at ease calling for live rounds because of the tactical simulation.”

Bridging the classroom and the field with such systems will result in cadets with both knowledge, experience and confidence in these essential Soldier and leadership skills.