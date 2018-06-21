West Point Band presents “American Soundscapes”

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band will continue its Music Under the Stars concert series with “American Soundscapes” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater. The West Point Band will continue its Music Under the Stars concert series with “American Soundscapes” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.

This evening of American music will include military marches, patriotic selections and classical favorites.

In the event of inclement weather, the performance will take place at Eisenhower Hall Ballroom. This event is free and open to all. You may RSVP at www.westpointband.com.

The West Point Band and band alumni return to Trophy Point Amphitheater to celebrate the majesty of America through sound. Set atop a stunning Hudson Valley vista, the concert will feature works showcasing the beauty and diversity of the American landscape, from sea to shining sea.

Program highlights include James Kessler’s atmospheric oboe concerto, “Hudson River Rhapsody,” featuring Staff Sgt. Natalie Wren, Frank Ticheli’s classic wind ensemble setting of “Shenandoah,” and Joseph Turrin’s “Quadrille,” with trombone soloists Sgt. Maj. Matthew Wozniak, Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Lori Salimando-Porter and Staff Sgt. Philip Stehly. Bring the whole family down to Trophy Point to hear the soundtrack to America’s story on the very grounds where our nation was forged.

For concert information, cancellations, and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.