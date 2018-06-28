Benny Havens Band presents “West Point Block Party” Saturday

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band will continue the “Music Under the Stars” concert series with a performance titled “West Point Block Party,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.

The Benny Havens Band will kick off the summer with their own A-list playlist, featuring everything from classic rock and pop favorites to old school hip-hop and Rhythm & Blues.

This concert is free and open to all. No tickets are required, but you may RSVP.

For concert information, cancellations, updates or to RSVP, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.