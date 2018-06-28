Benny Havens Band presents “West Point Block Party” Saturday
The West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band will continue the “Music Under the Stars” concert series with a performance titled “West Point Block Party,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.
The Benny Havens Band will kick off the summer with their own A-list playlist, featuring everything from classic rock and pop favorites to old school hip-hop and Rhythm & Blues.
This concert is free and open to all. No tickets are required, but you may RSVP.
For concert information, cancellations, updates or to RSVP, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.