Cadet Summer Training: Heroes of the Week for June 28

Class of 2019 Cadet Michaela Sulley, CFT II As the Regiment S1 for CFT-2, Class of 2019 Cadet Michaela Sulley has connected the dots between the classroom and the summer military training program. She used the skills she learned in CY305 to develop a database and internal sharepoint to track all personnel management. She works tirelessly to ensure that all tasks are accomplished above the standard and continues to improve herself, her staff, her peers and everyone around her. Class of 2019 Cadet Michaela Sulley, CFT II As the Regiment S1 for CFT-2, Class of 2019 Cadet Michaela Sulley has connected the dots between the classroom and the summer military training program. She used the skills she learned in CY305 to develop a database and internal sharepoint to track all personnel management. She works tirelessly to ensure that all tasks are accomplished above the standard and continues to improve herself, her staff, her peers and everyone around her.

Class of 2019 Cadet Erin Moore, CBT I After completing the CFT Runback, Class of 2019 Cadet Erin Moore immediately reported to REG Staff as an AS/4. During the critical muscle movements of the initial days of LTP, Moore proved herself to be an invaluable asset. Her hard work allowed CBT cadre to complete bulkissue over 24 hours ahead of schedule. The systems she put in place early on facilitated the timely completion of trunk issue as well. Moore’s dedication allowed for efficient and effective use of cadre time. Rather than continuing to move issued items into new cadet rooms, cadre were able to use their time to develop concurrent training, receive mentorship and training from drill sergeants, and execute the many other requirements of the detail. Class of 2019 Cadet Erin Moore, CBT I After completing the CFT Runback, Class of 2019 Cadet Erin Moore immediately reported to REG Staff as an AS/4. During the critical muscle movements of the initial days of LTP, Moore proved herself to be an invaluable asset. Her hard work allowed CBT cadre to complete bulkissue over 24 hours ahead of schedule. The systems she put in place early on facilitated the timely completion of trunk issue as well. Moore’s dedication allowed for efficient and effective use of cadre time. Rather than continuing to move issued items into new cadet rooms, cadre were able to use their time to develop concurrent training, receive mentorship and training from drill sergeants, and execute the many other requirements of the detail.

Class of 2019 Cadet John Koffman, SGR II Class of 2019 Cadet John Koffman is the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week for the first week of the detail. Koffman consistently goes above and beyond what is expected of him as a company commander. As the only company commander present while all the other company commanders were at CLDT, he took the lead in filling in whenever the regimental commander needed and by helping get his peers up to speed when they arrived. He leads from the front, earning the highest APFT score in the regiment on his cadre APFT earlier this week scoring a 338. He has the largest company for PT every morning and it is very clear how his drive and hard-working attitude has rubbed off and motivated the cadets in his company. Koffman demonstrated that his effort, attitude and commitment to physical fitness are second to none, undoubtedly earning him the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week. Class of 2019 Cadet John Koffman, SGR II Class of 2019 Cadet John Koffman is the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week for the first week of the detail. Koffman consistently goes above and beyond what is expected of him as a company commander. As the only company commander present while all the other company commanders were at CLDT, he took the lead in filling in whenever the regimental commander needed and by helping get his peers up to speed when they arrived. He leads from the front, earning the highest APFT score in the regiment on his cadre APFT earlier this week scoring a 338. He has the largest company for PT every morning and it is very clear how his drive and hard-working attitude has rubbed off and motivated the cadets in his company. Koffman demonstrated that his effort, attitude and commitment to physical fitness are second to none, undoubtedly earning him the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week.

Class of 2019 Cadet Adam Robinson, Air Assault School As the Air Assault A/S3, Class of 2019 Cadet Adam Robinson is responsible for assisting in the training and operations that occur on a daily basis. Robinson has always pitched in to help people outside of his own job with their duties. Robinson has taken on additional duties as the A/S1 to facilitate our recycle plan and to help with the many administrative duties that our S1 has taken on. Class of 2019 Cadet Adam Robinson, Air Assault School As the Air Assault A/S3, Class of 2019 Cadet Adam Robinson is responsible for assisting in the training and operations that occur on a daily basis. Robinson has always pitched in to help people outside of his own job with their duties. Robinson has taken on additional duties as the A/S1 to facilitate our recycle plan and to help with the many administrative duties that our S1 has taken on.