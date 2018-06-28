Caslen retires : Caslen relinquishes command, retires after 43 years of service

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Retired Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. passes the command guidon to Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley as Caslen relinquished his command June 22 in a ceremony at Eisenhower Hall. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PAO Retired Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. passes the command guidon to Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley as Caslen relinquished his command June 22 in a ceremony at Eisenhower Hall. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PAO Retired Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. relinquishes command as superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, June 22. Caslen, USMA Class of 1975, retired after 43 years of service, including five years as West Point’s superintendent, where he led the academy’s expansion of academic and athletic programs, as well as two Army-Navy football victories. Photos by Matthew Moeller and Michelle Eberhart/PAO Retired Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. relinquishes command as superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, June 22. Caslen, USMA Class of 1975, retired after 43 years of service, including five years as West Point’s superintendent, where he led the academy’s expansion of academic and athletic programs, as well as two Army-Navy football victories. Photos by Matthew Moeller and Michelle Eberhart/PAO Gen. Mark A. Milley, U.S. Army chief of staff, as well as three generations (left) of the Caslen family were on hand for his sendoff. Photos by Matthew Moeller and Michelle Eberhart/PAO Gen. Mark A. Milley, U.S. Army chief of staff, as well as three generations (left) of the Caslen family were on hand for his sendoff. Photos by Matthew Moeller and Michelle Eberhart/PAO Photos by Matthew Moeller and Michelle Eberhart/PAO Photos by Matthew Moeller and Michelle Eberhart/PAO

The 59th Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen Jr., retired after 43 years of Army service June 22 during a relinquishment of command and retirement ceremony attended by cadets, faculty, members of the USMA Class of 1975, and the extended Caslen family.

Commandant of the U.S. Corps of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Steven Gilland, will be acting Superintendent of West Point until the 60th superintendent is officially confirmed and Deputy Commandant Col. Joseph Davidson will be acting commandant in the interim.

Caslen took the reins of West Point July 17, 2013, and is one of four superintendents who also held the duty of commandant of the U.S. Corps of Cadets (2006-08).

Prior to taking command of West Point, Caslen served as the chief of the Office of Security Cooperation-Iraq.

Prior assignments and deployments include serving as the commander of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, the command that oversees the Command and General Staff College and 17 other schools, centers, and training programs located throughout the United States; commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division (Light), and commanding general of the Multi-National Division-North during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The 39th Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark Milley received the West Point flag from Caslen as he relinquished command and later offered remarks to the audience, often peppered with humor.

“We all know why we are here—to honor Supe Daddy, and I was the guy who said that Caslen would be superintendent for life,” Milley said. “Your leadership here has been outstanding, and you’re going to go down as one of the great superintendents of this academy; this national treasure of the United States of America. He’s a leader, a warrior, statesman, a star, and above all, a man of immense character.

“For me, personally, this is a little bit like the ‘Tale of Two Cities’ where it is the best of times and the worst of times. I am personally saying goodbye to a longtime friend, Bob Caslen, and you are saying goodbye to a longtime mentor, friend, teacher and coach. But it is all for the best of times. The Army goes on as we do. It is a sad day and a good day at the same time.”

Caslen also spoke to the audience with obvious emotion as he retires with plans of spending more time with his children and grandchildren.

“I never wanted to do anything else but be a Soldier,” Caslen said. “Will I miss it? Absolutely; I’ll miss the steak dinner after a win, I’ll miss beating Navy, I’ll miss standing next to the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, I’ll miss my teammates and I’ll miss the brotherhood and sisterhood.

“Probably more than anything else, I’ll miss the cadets. Over the last five years when I got out of bed every morning, I couldn’t help to think how lucky I was,” Caslen added. “These incredible men and women are all members of the 9/11 generation, a generation that saw our country attacked and elected to join the Army in a time of war. They quietly stand among the generations who have gone before them. Standing between the gap of evil and the values of our nation and our very way of life. Our country has put the security of our country on their shoulders time and time again, and they consider it a privilege. I have served 43 years and 17 days. I never wanted this day to come, but it comes. My heart is filled with gratitude and love with the blessing of family and friends. And the pride of being called an American.”