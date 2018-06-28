From the Foxhole…‘From the Back 40’: Cadets train small unit lethality like never before

By Capt. John Goodwill Department of Military Instruction

WEST POINT, New York—For the first time, all cadets in the Cadet Field Training Regiment conducted or will conduct a maneuver squad live-fire exercise to reinforce our Army’s vision to ensure the most lethal and capable ground combat force in history.

Under the leadership of the Department of Military Instruction and 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment “Strike Force,” 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, 102 cadets completed the squad LFX maneuver on Range 17 from June 10-12.

The remaining 112 cadet rifle squads that make up Task Force Pace will complete the training from July 12-23.

For almost all cadets, this is the first time they will act in concert as part of a squad, ranging from nine to 11 cadets, to conduct a collective, live fire training event.

The squad LFX provides an opportunity for cadets to understand and execute one of the most basic concepts that make our land forces the most lethal on the planet—fire and maneuver.

The training also emphasizes the importance of the first level of Army leadership, the fire team leader.

While supervising training, Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland, commented, “It’s the toughest job in the Army,” referencing the role of the rifle team leader.

“Team leaders lead by example, they say ‘follow me’ and move out,” Gilland said.

All rising third class cadets or “yearlings” are evaluated on their ability to lead teams. Cadets’ second summer at West Point, following freshman year, serves as the pivot point between followership and initial team leadership.

At Range 17 this summer, cadets build on their basic, individual training skills of basic rifle marksmanship, individual movement techniques and communication by combining those individual skills into a collective training event as a squad. Lead trainers for the squad LFX designed the range for cadets to understand the principles of fire and maneuver and basic collective lethality.

While one element is suppressing an armed enemy force, another element closes and destroys that enemy force.

Col. William B. Ostlund, director of DMI, stressed that the squad LFX “exercises each of our foundational military competencies—shoot, move, communicate, treat and lead. In addition, by doing two blank fire iterations, with after action reviews and retraining in between, followed by the live iteration, the cadets learn the importance of planning, rehearsing, AARs, retraining, teamwork and disciplined standards.”

He also noted the importance of the task force non-commissioned officers, stating their collective experience is invaluable to this event.

Non-commissioned officers from Attack Compay, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, “Strike Force,” were primary trainers for the cadets. They prepared a great deal prior to arriving to West Point this summer.

“We usually execute three to four squad live fires per year,” Staff Sgt. Adam Vargo said. “Some of it is due to leader turnover, but mostly because it is fundamental for our new Soldiers and larger collective training.”

Training cadets is a new experience for some of Vargo’s NCOs and Soldiers.

He thought the cadets learned quickly and that “after some rehearsals of the battle drill, we saw rapid improvement” with each iteration of the squad live fire execution.

The Department of Military Instruction will continue to execute the U.S. Military Academy’s mission for nearly all 4,000 cadets in the Corps until late August’s Reorganization Week through training events such as the squad live-fire.