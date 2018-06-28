Prior service cadet selected as CBT I regimental commander

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Class of 2019 Cadet Jessica Maddox was selected as regimental commander of Cadet Basic Training I, a leadership detail that will have peers, new cadets and command scrutinizing the ability and leadership styles of the cadet cadre of CBT I and CBT II, which may lead to the selection of Cadet First Captain, and Maddox is well-prepared.

Maddox began her an Army career as an enlisted soldier with a Military Operational Specialty of cryptologic linguist after attending 64 weeks at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, Presidio of Monterey, California, after she completed basic training. Maddox studied Pashto, one of the languages spoken in Afghanistan.

“The job of cryptologic linguist requires that you obtain some sort of communication from a particular area and you have the language ability to interpret, by either writing or speaking in the target language,” Maddox said. “Taliban was the target language for that one.”

Maddox said that even though both her parents were Army veterans, she didn’t know much about West Point.

“Up until the point that I was actually accepted and did some research and found out what was really going on, I thought the Army-Navy Football game was a bunch of Soldiers and Sailors who took some time off work and got together to play football,” Maddox said. “I was packing to go to follow up on training when I got called to my first sergeant’s office. At first, I thought I was in trouble or it was about clearing. But he said, ‘How do you feel about going to West Point?’ I didn’t know what he was talking about. I thought he might have had the wrong name.

“Then he said, ‘So, you will not have much time to decide if you want to do this or not.’ I still didn’t know what he was talking about. Then I was told to be in his office the following day and that I would need to have a decision about going to West Point. I called my parents to see what they wanted me to do, but they didn’t believe me, so I was on my own,” she added.

Maddox found out later why her NCO, company commander and platoon sergeant were all asking her about West Point.

“The back story of what happened when I finally got filled in was that West Point scrubs all the Soldiers’ records who attend the DLIFLC because we typically have college experience and have taken the SATs and you have to have a pretty high GT score to get that job, so I kind of fit the bill,” Maddox said. “I also had done quite a few Soldier of the Month and Soldier of the Quarter Boards while I was there and did well in my classes. So when West Point saw my scores and my Enlisted Record Briefs, they called DLIFLC and I filled out the application. I told my first sergeant that I would go and within two weeks, I was accepted to West Point. It was a quick turnaround.”

Maddox’s parents were in the Army as her father was a military policeman and her mom was a major in Civil Affairs; she was also prior enlisted but went through Officer Candidate School.

Because her parents were divorced, mostly due to many deployments and what it did to her family, she wasn’t thinking about a military career.

“So I went to college for two years at the University of California at Santa Cruz,” Maddox explained. “I was a math major there and basically I was toiling away in the library. I had thought of a career working in Silicon Valley because jobs are easy for a math major. But that just really didn’t appeal to me and I felt I was wasting my youth in the library when I wanted to get outside and have a more active life.

“Everything I was doing in college, I was doing for myself. I wanted to get this degree so I can get this job so I can make money, and that wasn’t fulfilling. I was tired of paying a lot of money for school and working two jobs. I decided to join the Army even though my parents weren’t too happy about it,” she said. “They wanted me to become an officer, but my dad had the last laugh though. Ever since I dropped out of college, I went to basic training, then to language school and now West Point—I never stopped going to school.”

Because Maddox already had some college and an Army career and was used to working long hours, it helped her with time management at West Point.

Academically, in DLIFLC she studied one subject for eight hours a day plus doing what seemed to her like a million different things every day. But once she arrived at West Point, she found that experience had helped her mature, helped her to look at things differently by not seeing West Point as another college, but an Army school.

Maddox deeply respected her drill sergeant in basic training, looking up to him as a leader. Because of this, Maddox wants to structure CBT I in a similar fashion.

“I want to structure CBT I like he did in basic training or as close as I can while maintaining the West Point culture and the cadet life aspect, which is so crucial for them to learn early on,” Maddox said. “The uniform standard, corrective training/corrective action, where we rely on the resources that TRADOC provides us, military training, weapons training and weapons safety. The regimental executive officer, Emily Sexauer, and I are very close, we’re roommates and share an office. I told her I trust her and if she needs me, I am here, but the staff answers to her. My target audience is with the company commanders. I try to spend as much time as possible with them. But as the detail progresses, my time opens up to go out in training and basically be a resource for the company commanders to enable them to do their job.”

The cadre receives two weeks training on how to train cadets with a lot of the time spent on getting all the accountable procedures down. Most of the company level time is spent on going out and training from the drill sergeants.

“The training is split up between Beast One and Beast Two,” Maddox said. “Ours is training on the gas chamber, land navigation, rifle training and medical training. CBT I establishes that baseline and then when CBT II comes in and marches them out to Camp Buckner, they would be ready for further training.”

Maddox describes her leadership style as relying mostly on her personality.

“I rely on charisma a lot,” Maddox said. “I rely on my personality because I like to make people laugh and I am a transparent leader, although sometimes that can be a hindrance because if I give out information and things change, I can look like I don’t know what I am doing. It’s not a perfect leadership style, but it is one I am most comfortable with. I like to ensure that everyone around me knows as much as what I know. I find that people are more committed when they feel like they are involved. However, one of my weaknesses is a lack of empathy. It’s a huge weakness; I have identified it and everyone around me has identified it. It is crucially important. I am very mission-oriented and I have to remember that it involves people and that forces me to focus on people. If I’m not empathetic, then my squad leaders might not show empathy. We are training civilians and I have to understand that everybody on the team has value even though they are not great at PT or marksmanship; so if someone is at their lowest point, I have to know what their value is so I can remind them that they do have value. Beast is causing me to do that and that is something that I have never been required to do before.”