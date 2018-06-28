TF Falcon pushes boundaries of subterranean warfare using steam tunnels

By 1st Lt. David Souliotis 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment

Staff Sgt. Adam Vargo of 2nd Platoon, A Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, instructs members of his squad on clearance methods in underground facilities in the steam tunnels of West Point June 15. Photo by 1st Lt. Sam Kolkow Staff Sgt. Adam Vargo of 2nd Platoon, A Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, instructs members of his squad on clearance methods in underground facilities in the steam tunnels of West Point June 15. Photo by 1st Lt. Sam Kolkow

WEST POINT, New York—As the U.S. Army evaluates near peer threats and evolves its training platform for potential conflicts, Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) remain on the cutting edge of training for unconventional and multi-dimensional warfare.

While involved primarily in Cadet Summer Training for the cadets of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment (Task Force Falcon) has continued to spearhead the effort to refine its tactics, techniques and procedures for fighting in a subterranean environment.

“Over the past 17 years of the Global War on Terror, we have seen primitive, yet effective, subterranean networks used by insurgents to conduct ambushes, cache weapons, and move freely in the battlefield from the Gaza Strip to Iraq,” Commander of A Company “Attack,” 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, Capt. Bryan Silva, said.

In an effort to combat subterranean tactics used by the near peer threat, Task Force Falcon reviewed its warfighting capabilities and SOPs in the underground environments, and looked for locations that provide realistic training.

“The subterranean environment adds another layer of complexity to the battlefield. Soldiers need to train in tough, realistic environments to maximize the training value; parts of the West Point steam tunnels closely reflect how we assess the enemy would operate based on historical data,” Lt. Col. Adam Sawyer, commander of 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, said.

The Strike Force Battalion has made training in a subterranean environment a major effort since Sawyer has assumed command.

Prior to deploying to USMA, Task Force Falcon has produced a series of subterranean warfare training sessions spanning over five months.

The latest iteration of training events has been the coordination for underground training in the steam tunnels of West Point.

“Training in the steam tunnels of West Point’s campus has provided an additional component to the training that has allowed Soldiers to train on clearance methods, marking procedures and test the modern equipment and night vision capabilities that are used in other facilities and training areas,” 1st Lt. Samuel Kolkow, Attack Company, said.

Attack Company has taken the lead on instructing on the processes involved with clearing underground facilities.

The Directorate of Public Works turned off its steam system for two weeks in June for maintenance and it provided Task Force Falcon an incredibly unique opportunity to test the tactics, techniques and procedures as well as its assigned equipment.

DPW worked closely with TF Falcon to facilitate training and let them use a portion of the tunnel system that was recently renovated.

Training in an underground environment has provided a new set of complex problems to the Soldiers of “Strike Force.”

Staff Sgt. Benjamin Zona has played an integral role in teaching subterranean tactics. Zona said of the training, “The steam tunnels have really tested the leaders’ ability to think outside the realm of the traditional woodland battlespace and think in terms of a more complex urban battlefield.”

Task Force Falcon will continue to train for a subterranean environment by conducting training with the New York City Fire Department in August using their subterranean training facilities and providing unique access to the tunnel systems around Grand Central Station.

As Task Force Falcon continues its training in 2018, the Soldiers continue to adapt to the shifting threats of the future.

The military threats of the future are unpredictable, however it is critical to stay ahead of our enemy and train maneuver in all types of urban environments and even in total darkness.

Operations in a subterranean environment present ambiguity and endless possibilities that will truly test how commanders, staff and individual Soldiers prepare, plan and execute military operations.