TF Falcon Soldier reenlists at 9/11 Memorial

By 1st Lt. Jeremy Martin 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment

Capt. Derek Edwards (left) reenlists Staff Sgt. John James (right) at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City June 14. Courtesy Photos Capt. Derek Edwards (left) reenlists Staff Sgt. John James (right) at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City June 14. Courtesy Photos Capt. Derek Edwards (front left) reenlists Staff Sgt. John James (front right) in front of where the North Tower once stood at the 9/11 memorial while Sgt. Greg Manns (back left) and Spc. Cody Vaughn (back right) act as flag bearers. Capt. Derek Edwards (front left) reenlists Staff Sgt. John James (front right) in front of where the North Tower once stood at the 9/11 memorial while Sgt. Greg Manns (back left) and Spc. Cody Vaughn (back right) act as flag bearers.

NEW YORK—Reenlistment ceremonies are not uncommon for the U.S. Army, nor are they uncommon for Task Force Falcon Soldiers. Since the Task Force’s arrival in May, the battalion has conducted numerous ceremonies highlighting Soldiers commitment to the Army profession. For one Task Force Falcon Soldier, reenlistment was an opportunity to look back and return to his original motivation for originally enlisting into the U.S. Army.

Staff Sgt. John James, a team leader in 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment’s reconnaissance platoon, chose to conduct his reenlistment ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial less than 30 feet from where the North Tower once stood.

As the morning sun rose over a clear day in New York City, highlighting the hundreds of names inscribed on the North Tower Memorial Pool, James raised his right hand to indefinitely reenlist in the U.S. Army.

In front of a small crowd of about 30 onlookers who were touring the memorial that morning, James again took his oath of office as he had done 16 years prior.

The 9/11 Memorial represents and encompasses James’ last 16 years of service. Originally enlisting in 2002 into the Indiana National Guard, every year of James’ service has been dictated by the events on that day.

From the sands of Iraq, to the mountains of Afghanistan, to the campus of the U.S. Military Academy, James has experienced a career that effectively started on the ground in which he stood.

Now, 16 years after he originally raised his hand for the first time, James was able to reenlist at the very place that served as a prime motivator in his decision to join. James says he chose this sacred place because of “the undeniable effect it has had on my life and on the lives of so many in this country.”

The decision to enlist indefinitely would also mark the last time that James would raise his right hand and recite the oath of enlistment. On the morning of June 14—coincidently the Army’s 243rd birthday, James would transition from a Soldier whose length of service was based on a contract date, to a career Soldier who was indefinitely committed to the U.S. Army.

Capt. Derek Edwards, the commander of Headquartersand Headquarters Company/2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment and the reenlistment officer, said, “this was one of the most memorable things I have done in the Army. To be able to come to such a special place, that has directly influenced my life, is something I will never forget.”

Edwards and the rest of Headquarters and Headquarters Company are currently at USMA supporting Cadet Summer Training.

As the ceremony came to a close and James lowered his right arm for the last time, he had nothing but thanks to give to those who led him to this point in his career.

Surrounded by the rising cityscape and the bustling sounds of New York City, James took a somber moment to reflect on the thousands who lost their lives on Sept.11, and process the ceremony that just occurred.

The event as a whole served as a poignant reminder for a Soldier’s commitment to a profession of arms and the sacrifice that all Soldiers make on a daily basis in the pursuit of the defense of freedom.