THE DPW DISPATCH WORK IN PROGRESS

By Chris Pray National Resources Branch chief

Lusk Reservoir Weed Pull

What’s going on here? All last week, the DPW Natural Resources office worked with a team of divers from upstate to clear part of Lusk Reservoir of the invasive aquatic weed, Eurasian watermilfoil (Myriophyllum spicatum).

This plant spreads itself by fragmentation where strands float away from the parent plant to root elsewhere. This habit negatively impacts the operation of the Lusk Water treatment plant as the strands clog filters. Further, the plant forms dense mats impacting fishing access and success, and prevents the establishment of beneficial native aquatic weed beds.

This effort is likely to be an annual effort until the reservoir is clear.