Vietnam fighter pilot finally comes home

By Cory Angell

West Point Garrison Public Affairs

Maj. James Blair White went missing in Southeast Asia on Nov. 24, 1969. On June 19, 2018, he was finally laid to rest at West Point alongside his mother, father and brother.

In attendance were the wife and child that were tragically left behind. When she was less than a year old, Katherine White’s father left home and never returned.

Now she is married to Michel Cheezem and has two sons, Thomas and Jimmy, who were also in attendance.

“When we were in high school he was always incredible at sports,” Sharon Cook, the wife the American fighter pilot left behind, said. “It could be a game where they were losing and the odds seemed impossible, that seemed to drive him even more. Early on I expected him to knock on the door any day. I figured if anyone could make it, it would be him.”

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), White, a member of the 357th Tactical Fighter Squadron, was in a flight attacking enemy troops when weather conditions deteriorated and contact with him was lost after his first pass.

Four days later wreckage was sighted and a ground team searched the area and found small pieces of wreckage, but no remains were recovered. White was later declared missing in action.

He was not accounted for until recently. Scientists from DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis, dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.

The headstone he will be buried under reads, “Missing in SE Asia.” His father Maj. Gen. Edward H. White, U.S. Air Force, West Point Class of 1924, and his mother Mary Haller White, are on the same stone.

His brother is buried a stone away, astronaut Lt. Col. Edward H. White II, U.S. Air Force, and on the stone it says, “First American to walk in space.” He was killed Jan. 27, 1967, while rehearsing on the launch pad for the upcoming Apollo I launch. Fire broke out in the capsule killing along with Virgil “Gus” Grissom and Roger Chaffee.

“Inspired by his brother’s accomplishments, Jim also wanted to enter the space program and to do that you needed to be a test pilot,” West Point Garrison Chaplain Lt. Col. Robert Marsi said. “To be a test pilot he needed flight time in combat and volunteered for service in Vietnam.”

Others in attendance included classmates from the newly-formed Air Force Academy that James White graduated from, he was a member of the sixth class.

Fellow Vietnam era veterans, POW/MIA supporters, friends and fellow veterans and service members also attended. Honors were provided by the U.S. Air Force and the West Point Band. A missing man F-15 flyover opened the events.

“I am proud to join you all here today in honoring Maj. James Blair White, an American hero,” Marsi said.