Army Football welcomes its Class of 2022

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point Football head coach Jeff Monken announced a recruiting class of 79 athletes participating in Reception Day Monday at West Point.

The Class of 2022 marks Monken’s fourth full recruiting class and includes players from 23 states.

West Point officially welcomed its newest freshman class on Monday for the start of Cadet Basic Training.

Monken praised his staff for the hard work they put in to get the Class of 2022 to West Point. Georgia has the most incoming members of the Class of 2022 with 13 joining the brotherhood.

Army welcomed 12 players from Texas and 10 from Virginia. Six recruits are from Florida and five are coming to campus from Louisiana.

There are four rookies hailing from North Carolina and Maryland, while three hail from Pennsylvania and California.

The Black Knights also welcomed players from Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Black Knights open the 2018 slate on Aug. 31 at Duke with a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPNU.

Army is scheduled for six home games this year, all on CBS Sports Network.

The Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA, is set for Dec. 8 on CBS with a 3 p.m. start in Philadelphia.

For tickets, call the ticket office at 1-877-TIX-ARMY or in-person at Gate 3 of Michie Stadium.

Fans can also get information and purchase tickets at ArmyGameday.com.

Class of 2022 names

• Kwantay Anderson

• Jonathan Andrews

• Matthew Armstrong

• Sam Backenstoe

• Cade Barnard

• Aaron Baudoux

• Bryton Belvin

• Hayden Bollinger

• Kwabena Bonsu

• Hunter Brabham

• Kaelin Byrd

• Luke Cameron

• Chris Cameron

• Wilson Catoe

• Cameron Clarke

• Nolan Cockrill

• Eddie Crutchfield III

• Cedrick Cunningham Jr.

• Clay Czyzynski

• Zion Davis-Thompson

• Ryan Duran III

• Sean Eckert

• Morgan Ernst

• Ton Evans

• Ray Gonzalez

• Holton Greenfield

• John Bailey Gullatt

• Kevin Hamilton

• Kraig Hamilton

• Zach Harding

• Will Hetzinger

• Kamaron Holloway

• Brooks Hosea

• A.J. Howard, Jr.

• Jordan Jackson

• Caleb John

• Cameron Johnson

• Nate Jones

• Jake Killian

• Noah Knapp

• Brendan Knoespel

• Mason Kolinchak

• Nick Kotok

• Andrew Kraatz

• Miller Kronk

• Krys Kyle

• Tyler Lavine

• Jabari Laws

• Dan Lord

• Ryan Matz

• Mike Mbony

• Julian McDuffie

• Akyah Miranda

• Malkelm Morrison

• Jalen Moy

• Scott Murphy

• Tavores Pearson

• Kyle Perry

• Markens Pierre

• Dean Powell

• Hunter Richard

• Michael Roberts

• Chido Rwakonda

• Harmon Saint Germain

• Bailey Schroeder

• Arik Smith

• Landry Songer

• Paul Stanley

• Ke’Shawn Sullivan

• Jack Topping

• Tyhier Tyler

• Duncan Van Kouteren

• Brandon Walters

• Zack Ward

• JC Watson

• Michael Williams

• David Woodward

• Kemonte Yow

• Daniel Zuloaga