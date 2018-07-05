Cadet Summer Training: Heroes of the Week for July 5

Class of 2019 Cadet Gino Nicosia, CFT II. As the day battle captain, Class of 2019 Cadet Gino Nicosia has gone above and beyond to accomplish both the responsibilities of the battle captain while also assisting other staff members in theirs. Nicosia detected an issue in a report that was submitted, which led to the discovery of an accountability issue. Nicosia remained calm and developed an organized timeline of events to brief key personnel on the matter, and aided in locating the missing person. Nicosia also prepared the brief to be given to the dean during her visit, and precisely explained the purpose and duties of the tactical operations center that he runs. A lot of the success that Task Force Pace has achieved is because of Nicosia and his dedication to success. Class of 2019 Cadet Gino Nicosia, CFT II. As the day battle captain, Class of 2019 Cadet Gino Nicosia has gone above and beyond to accomplish both the responsibilities of the battle captain while also assisting other staff members in theirs. Nicosia detected an issue in a report that was submitted, which led to the discovery of an accountability issue. Nicosia remained calm and developed an organized timeline of events to brief key personnel on the matter, and aided in locating the missing person. Nicosia also prepared the brief to be given to the dean during her visit, and precisely explained the purpose and duties of the tactical operations center that he runs. A lot of the success that Task Force Pace has achieved is because of Nicosia and his dedication to success.

Class of 2019 Cadets Hunter Whitney and Austin Seamands, CBT I. Every morning, when the sun shines on Task Force Hottell, everyone knows who to thank: Class of 2019 Cadets Hunter Whitney and Austin Seamands . These two red-blooded American warfighters worked tirelessly on the R-Day OPORD, and were critical to the successful execution of the R-Day ROC Drill. Whitney and Seamands not only led the way in the office, but every time they are out training, they are continuing to be set the example and lead CBT I to success. Class of 2019 Cadets Hunter Whitney and Austin Seamands, CBT I. Every morning, when the sun shines on Task Force Hottell, everyone knows who to thank: Class of 2019 Cadets Hunter Whitney and Austin Seamands . These two red-blooded American warfighters worked tirelessly on the R-Day OPORD, and were critical to the successful execution of the R-Day ROC Drill. Whitney and Seamands not only led the way in the office, but every time they are out training, they are continuing to be set the example and lead CBT I to success.

Class of 2019 Cadets Hunter Whitney and Austin Seamands, CBT I. Every morning, when the sun shines on Task Force Hottell, everyone knows who to thank: Class of 2019 Cadets Hunter Whitney and Austin Seamands . These two red-blooded American warfighters worked tirelessly on the R-Day OPORD, and were critical to the successful execution of the R-Day ROC Drill. Whitney and Seamands not only led the way in the office, but every time they are out training, they are continuing to be set the example and lead CBT I to success. Class of 2019 Cadets Hunter Whitney and Austin Seamands, CBT I. Every morning, when the sun shines on Task Force Hottell, everyone knows who to thank: Class of 2019 Cadets Hunter Whitney and Austin Seamands . These two red-blooded American warfighters worked tirelessly on the R-Day OPORD, and were critical to the successful execution of the R-Day ROC Drill. Whitney and Seamands not only led the way in the office, but every time they are out training, they are continuing to be set the example and lead CBT I to success.

Class of 2019 Cadet Madeline Ryu, SGR II. Class of 2019 Cadet Madeline Ryu is the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week for the second week of the detail. Ryu went above and beyond what is expected of her as the S6 and planned a cadre outreach event to the Montrose VA Hospital. Ryu arrived a few days later than her peers after taking the MCAT, but got up to speed almost immediately and took the initiative to set up two outreach events for our cadre. Last weekend, she organized for cadre to help put on a barbecue for patients in the long-term psychiatric geriatric unit of the VA Hospital. Each cadre member was paired up with a veteran and helped bring them their food, ate and talked with them, and joined them in a game of Bingo. All of the veterans were very happy to have us there and thankful that we came to spend time with them. Ryu demonstrated the initiative to make this great event happen, earning her the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week. Class of 2019 Cadet Madeline Ryu, SGR II. Class of 2019 Cadet Madeline Ryu is the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week for the second week of the detail. Ryu went above and beyond what is expected of her as the S6 and planned a cadre outreach event to the Montrose VA Hospital. Ryu arrived a few days later than her peers after taking the MCAT, but got up to speed almost immediately and took the initiative to set up two outreach events for our cadre. Last weekend, she organized for cadre to help put on a barbecue for patients in the long-term psychiatric geriatric unit of the VA Hospital. Each cadre member was paired up with a veteran and helped bring them their food, ate and talked with them, and joined them in a game of Bingo. All of the veterans were very happy to have us there and thankful that we came to spend time with them. Ryu demonstrated the initiative to make this great event happen, earning her the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week.