Followership to leadership: From CLDT to LTP, the transformation of CBT and CFT cadre:From the Foxhole…‘From the Back 40’

During the Leadership Training Program, cadet cadre send situation reports to their higher headquarters after receiving enemy contact. Courtesy Photos Cadet Basic Training Cadet Cadre conducting supply and equipment issue rehearsals in North Area in preparation to receive New Cadets from the Class of 2022.

Members of the classes of 2019 and 2020 assume leadership roles and higher levels of responsibility for Cadet Basic Training and Cadet Field Training upon the completion of Cadet Leader Development Training and Leadership Training Program this week.

Most of these cadet cadre have been executing military training since the end of May. They participated in multiple weapons qualification ranges, land navigation courses, a 10-day long field training exercise, combined arms live fire exercise, and validated the training they are responsible for leading for the classes of 2021 and 2022 during CFT and CBT.

Upon CLDT graduation and after completing recovery operations successfully, a majority of the cadet cadre for CBT and CFT will dive immediately into their appointed summer leader positions.

CLDT is the capstone military training and educational event at West Point, which focuses on developing cadets’ aptitude to lead American Soldiers under stress.

This training event is a graduation requirement and assesses cadets when they serve as either platoon leaders, platoon sergeants or squad leaders.

LTP is comprised of a 14-day training program that certifies the Soldiers of Task Force Falcon, as well as the cadet cadre. Cadets were immersed in doctrine associated with the tasks they are charged to train new cadets and rising Yearlings.

Class of 2019 Cadet Talitha Peace had experience serving as a squad leader last summer during CBT, and she held the same position during CLDT.

“Controlling my subordinate teams during missions this summer was a greater challenge than leading new cadets last summer,” Peace said. “Peer leadership is really difficult.”

Peace thought the transition from follower to leader would be difficult but through mission preparation, execution, after action review and recovery, she discovered that, “If you have faith in your peers, they will follow you as you had to follow them on previous missions.”

Peace is adamant that CLDT was the most beneficial training she has received in her cadet career thus far.

As a result of participating in CLDT immediately following the academic year, cadet cadre are able to apply lessons learned from military science courses to the field. Not only is the science of leadership tested, but also the art.

“Peer leadership is critically important for both individual and group success in CLDT,” Class of 2019 Cadet David Bindon, CFT Commander, said.

During this high operation tempo of CLDT and LTP, cadets complete multiple iterations as either members of the squad or platoon leadership. As a result of constant assessment and evaluation, the classes of 2021 and 2022 are very fortunate to have the caliber of cadet leadership they will fall under this summer. This summer’s CFT commander and command sergeant major are two strong leaders who absorbed all the lessons learned that CLDT and LTP had to offer.

Class of 2019 Cadet Tony Smith, a regimental operations sergeant major for CBT, served as the weapons squad leader during his CLDT rotation. He was glad for the opportunity to lead for multiple operations.

“Serving as the weapons squad leader engrained in me the importance of conducting pre-mission combat checks and inspections,” Smith said.

During his first mission as the weapons squad leader, Smith said, “We had only one weapon working towards the end of a mission.” He and his squad quickly learned the necessity of weapons maintenance, the importance of being detail oriented and their role in the overall troop leading procedures.

Most importantly, Smith emphasized how CLDT increased his decisiveness that he has used already during preparation and rehearsals for the reception of the Class of 2022.

“CLDT allowed me to make decisions in front of people and possess the confidence to relay a mission to my subordinates and watch them execute,” Smith said.

Col. William B. Ostlund, director of DMI, is pleased with what he has seen post-CLDT.

“I am impressed with the use of the eight-step training model, to include the AAR process and the fact we better ourselves between iterations, between days and between details,” Ostlund said. “I also appreciate the cadet leaders’ focus on efficient and effective use of time to better their force. Their collective initiative and agility displayed while confidently issuing orders then rehearsing the same is rewarding.

“CBT and CFT should be exciting and subsequent academic year fruitful as we inject great plebes, team leaders and upper class leaders back into the Corps,” he added.

Cadre development for this summer’s cadet leadership does not end with CLDT and LTP.

Bindon said, “My goal as the CFT commander is not to create ruthlessly cut-throat cadet corporals who look out for their own achievements, (it) is to create leaders of character who are effortlessly dedicated to the needs of those around them.”

Both he and his command sergeant major, Class of 2019 Cadet Hayden Trainor, intend on emphasizing the importance of “being the best teammate.”

Trainor states that CLDT was critical in reminding him, “That you cannot lead others if you first cannot learn to follow.”