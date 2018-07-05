Lightning Safety: The Shocking Truth

By Chris Hennen Emergency Manager, DPTMS

Summer is the season for one of the nation’s deadliest weather phenomena—lightning. Lightning strikes year round, and sometimes with deadly consequences.

Lightning ranks second only to flooding as the primary storm killer in the U.S., killing more than hurricanes or tornadoes on average. There are an estimated 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in the U.S. each year.

But the real story of lightning isn’t its frequency or the deaths, it’s the injuries. Only about 10 percent of those struck are killed, but of the survivors, most suffer life-long disability.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration urges you to take the threat from lightning seriously.

“When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!” If caught outdoors during a thunderstorm, remember the “30/30 rule.”

If the time between seeing lightning and hearing thunder is less than 30 seconds, lightning is a potential threat. Seek shelter immediately.

Also, don’t be fooled by clear skies after a storm; half of all lightning deaths occur within 30 minutes after a storm passes.

You have the ability to significantly reduce your risk of death or injury from lightning. Lightning safety is inexpensive and easy.

Encourage your loved ones to educate themselves on the dangers and safety measures. Being a victim of a lightning strike is a preventable tragedy—and don’t forget your pets.