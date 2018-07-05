New cadets experience a grueling R-Day

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Ray Barone, U.S. Military Academy boxing coach and Department of Physical Education instructor, instructs a new cadet as he does pull-ups during a fitness test during Reception Day Monday at West Point. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley goes over the New Cadet Handbook with a new cadet on Reception Day Monday. Photo by Mike Lopez/PAO

Nearly 1,200 new cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2022 braved temperatures in the 90s, as said a 60-second goodbye to parents, siblings and friends at Eisenhower Hall beginning at 6 a.m. and then boarded buses to Thayer Hall to begin inprocessing Monday on Reception Day.

The new cadets received military clothing, were measured for a cadet uniform, received duffle bags, gym clothes and personal items and all the while focusing on the upper class cadets who escorted them and corrected them.

R-Day is not only a wake-up call for new cadets; it is also a leadership opportunity for the upper class cadets who are charged with ensuring the new cadets know how to salute, march and respond to commands culminating in their first parade when they march out to the Plain and take the oath of allegiance from the Commandant of the U.S. Corps of Cadets Brig. Gen. Steve W. Gilland in front of their family, command, classmates and the upper class cadets.

One new cadet from St. Louis decided to come to West Point because she saw how much her sister enjoys the Naval Academy.

“I just kept seeing how awesome she looked,” the new cadet said. “I wanted to come to West Point after attending the Summer Leaders Experience. That helped a lot and I made a lot of friends.”

The new cadet hopes, at least at this point, to be a science major.

Her mom Stephanie said she has two strong girls and she is very proud of them and their wanting to serve in the military, but knows there could be a sibling rivalry.

“The Army-Navy game is going to be interesting,” Stephanie said.

Her dad Phil said he is happy for both of his girls.

“I’m glad to see this one making her own way and she always finishes what she has started.” Phil said.

One new cadet from Houston has something of a family tradition of military service and West Point.

“I wanted to come to West Point because of the tradition and the discipline,” the new cadet said. “I have a friend who is here too, so it won’t be too bad.”

The new cadet may have been influenced by his brother Sean, a USMA Class of 2015 graduate and now a first lieutenant.

“I am hoping to go into the engineer’s branch and become a combat engineer,” the new cadet said.

Another new cadet from Buffalo, New York said she came through the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School.

“I always wanted to be in the military and West Point was a no brainer,” the new cadet said. “I’m hoping to be a history major.”

The new cadet’s mom said that there wasn’t any military history in her family other than her grandfather, but she is very happy that her daughter decided on West Point.

The Class of 2022 is comprised of 16 international students, 294 women, 400 minorities and 10 combat veterans. The incoming class was selected from nearly 12,300 applicants.

Minority enrollment is roughly 30 percent and includes 186 African-Americans, 104 Hispanic Americans, 99 Asian-Americans and 11 Native Americans.