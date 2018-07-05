R-Day in Photos: First day at West Point for Class of 2022

Class of 2020 Cadet Christopher Landin welcomes and gives strict instruction to new cadets assigned to Cadet Basic Training company, Alpha Company “First Cav,” in Thayer Hall during Reception Day Monday. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Class of 2020 Cadet Christopher Landin welcomes and gives strict instruction to new cadets assigned to Cadet Basic Training company, Alpha Company “First Cav,” in Thayer Hall during Reception Day Monday. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

A new cadet is fitted by Olivia Arroyo for the one of many uniforms he received at WB-4 during Reception Day Monday. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV A new cadet is fitted by Olivia Arroyo for the one of many uniforms he received at WB-4 during Reception Day Monday. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

New cadets from the U.S. Military Class of 2022 take the oath of allegiance Monday in Thayer Hall. Photo by Bryan Ilyankoff/PAO New cadets from the U.S. Military Class of 2022 take the oath of allegiance Monday in Thayer Hall. Photo by Bryan Ilyankoff/PAO

After receiving their initial issue, new cadets in the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2022 are led to their next mission by marching as a group for the first time. Photo by Mike Lopez/PAO After receiving their initial issue, new cadets in the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2022 are led to their next mission by marching as a group for the first time. Photo by Mike Lopez/PAO