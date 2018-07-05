Task Force Falcon brings TOW/ITAS Collective Skills Trainer to West Point

By 1st Lts. Jake Pyle and Daniel Franklin Task Force Falcon

In the midst of running summer training for cadets, Dog and Havoc Companies of 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) were given the opportunity to conduct internal training on the Collective Skills Trainer.

The CST is a 53-foot, 18-wheeled trailer with built in simulators that operate using the Army’s Virtual Battle Space 3 platform. These simulators focus specifically on the tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided missile system (TOW) and the Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS), as well as mounted operations.

West Point does not have ranges capable of supporting mounted operations, so Dog and Havoc Companies had to get creative in maintaining their combat readiness. The two companies are preparing for mounted gunnery operations that will be conducted in Fort Dix, New Jersey, later this summer. Gunnery begins at the crew (individual truck) level, and ends at the platoon (five truck configuration) level. The CST supports training at the crew, section and platoon level.

When asked about his experience in the CST, 1st Lt. Aaron Glick, platoon leader of the Havoc Company distro platoon, said, “It was a unique opportunity for us to train at a level that we don’t often get to.”

Havoc Company operates as the Task Force Forward Support Company and did not train specifically on the TOW/ITAS, but still received effective training of mounted operations.

“I feel, that as a platoon, we are more prepared for collective training events like JRTC or gunnery at Fort Dix,” Glick said.

Coordination for the CST was made by the Task Force over six months ago. There is only one CST in the Army, and it is available upon request, at no cost to the unit, as long as the Active Army or National Guard unit employs the TOW/ITAS. The CST was created to assist in the integration, training and use of the TOW/ITAS. The CST can be included as part of the Heavy Weapons Leader Course Mobile Training Team or requested as a standalone training event.

The lead trainer in the CST, retired Sgt. 1st Class Steve Watts, completed 20 years of service as a TOW missile weapons system crewman before working at the Close Combat Weapons Systems at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Watts published an article in Infantry Magazine titled TOW/ITAS Collective Skills Trainer.

According to Watts, the CST was developed to “assist delta companies in Infantry brigade combat teams, or IBCTs, with conducting and sustaining collective TOW/ITAS training.”

Watts continues to travel around the country conducting these professional development and train-the-trainer classes.

The CST enforces the principle that the TOW/ITAS is the battalion’s anti-tank asset and must be positioned with standoff to best engage armor.

The scenarios in the CST repeatedly stress the importance of keeping proper standoff from enemy armor. The Russian T-72 is the enemy tanks used in the simulator, and has a max effective range of 2,000 meters, while the TOW/ITAS has a max effective range of 4,200 meters.

The CST also emphasizes the importance of ITAS gunners using proper scanning techniques, as well as communication from the crew to platoon level

Spc. Bailey Lewis, an ITAS gunner of 1st Platoon, Dog Company, said the simulator was “extremely realistic” and was “the best training he had received on the TOW/ITAS, aside from gunnery or TOW live fire.”

Dog Company operates as the Task Force Heavy Weapons Company, and has eight TOW/ITAS systems organic to its armament.

The company also fields a variety of other heavy weapons, to include the M2A1, the MK19 and the M240B.

The Director of Military Instruction at West Point, Col. Bill Ostlund, observed 2nd Platoon, Dog Company conducting an operation in the CST.

Ostlund expressed interest in integrating the CST in future cadet training, specifically for mounted operations. Ostlund stressed the importance of the TOW/ITAS system, sighting his experiences with the weapon as the commander of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Division while deployed to the Korengal Valley, Kunar Province, Afghanistan, from 2007-08.

Task Force Falcon continues to support the West Point mission while also maintaining combat readiness and lethality.

The Task Force’s effort to maintain continued readiness, as well as influence the future leaders of the Army this summer, will likely be felt on the West Point campus for years to come. Units across the Army, to include the U.S. Military Academy, will continue to adapt and train for all of the threats of the modern world.