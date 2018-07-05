Task Force Falcon Soldiers participate in survival swimming instruction

By 1st Lt. Evan Peasley Task Force Falcon

PE322 instructor Maj. Matthew Lensing instructs Soldiers from Charger Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on proper entry into the water during survivial swimming instruction of the PE320-322 curriculum June 29 in Crandall Pool. Courtesy Photos PE322 instructor Maj. Matthew Lensing instructs Soldiers from Charger Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on proper entry into the water during survivial swimming instruction of the PE320-322 curriculum June 29 in Crandall Pool. Courtesy Photos PE322 Instructor Maj. Matthew Lensing validates Task Force Soldiers from Charger Company, Charger Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on proper blouse inflation prior to executing Survival Gate 3 during a survival swim test. PE322 Instructor Maj. Matthew Lensing validates Task Force Soldiers from Charger Company, Charger Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on proper blouse inflation prior to executing Survival Gate 3 during a survival swim test.

Sixty-five Soldiers from Charger Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participated in Survival Gate 3, one of the four survival swim tests as part of the PE320-322 Survival Swimming curriculum, June 29.

Cadets at West Point primarily take PE320-322 during their second year.

The Department of Physical Education at USMA led 65 Soldiers from Charger Company, part of Task Force Falcon, through several periods of instruction on inflating their uniform to use as a life vest, swimming techniques and proper entry into the water while in uniform.

This survival swimming test included stepping off the 6.5-meter tower, staying subsurface and swimming through a series of submerged hoops, a 50-meter swim and a uniform inflation.

Upon completion, Soldiers eagerly grasped the opportunity to step off the 10-meter tower.

The Charger Company commander, Capt. Charles Christensen, USMA Class of 2012, described the training as valuable and applicable to the real world.

“This unique training gives the Soldiers experience swimming in uniform with boots on, while prefacing that with fear management. Also, this test exposes Soldiers to the discomfort of breath control in the case of a life-or-death scenario. It is always better to be prepared,” Christensen said.

“I feel much more confident now if I faced this in a real-world situation. If I did this again, it would be much easier,” Pvt. Jack Walton said.

“Once I stepped off the 10-meter tower, the 6.5-meter tower seemed like nothing,” Pvt. Jacob Mahler said. “This definitely helped with my fear of heights and it was awesome to do training we can’t do at Fort Campbell.”

From the course website, Survival Swimming at USMA focuses on conditional acclimatization (both flat water and surf), breath control, basic locomotion, buoyancy positions, stroke instruction/refinement, and the development of sound “real world” analysis and decision making when faced with operational water survival implications.