West Point Band presents Independence Day celebration

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band will present its annual Independence Day celebration with fireworks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.

In case of inclement weather, this outdoor concert will move to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

This annual favorite is free and open to all, and will feature performances by the West Point Concert Band, the band’s field music group the “Hellcats,” and America’s favorite party band, the Benny Havens Band.

There’s no better way to celebrate America’s independence than with the Army’s oldest band. Grab a blanket, bring a picnic and enjoy a wide variety of music ranging from traditional field music to today’s popular hits and everything in between.

As always, this performance concludes with a spectacular fireworks display over the Hudson River.

This ever-popular concert draws a big crowd, so be sure to arrive early to get a good spot on the hill.

For information and to RSVP, visit www.westpointband.com.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the U.S. Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

