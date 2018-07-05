Williams assumes command, becomes 60th USMA Superintendent

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams (left) assumed command as the 60th U.S. Military Academy Superintendent at an assumption of command ceremony Monday. The 39th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, Gen. Mark A. Milley (right), hands Williams the command guidon as he presided over the assumption of command ceremony. Photo by Anthony Battista/PAO Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams (left) assumed command as the 60th U.S. Military Academy Superintendent at an assumption of command ceremony Monday. The 39th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, Gen. Mark A. Milley (right), hands Williams the command guidon as he presided over the assumption of command ceremony. Photo by Anthony Battista/PAO

Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams assumed command as the 60th U.S. Military Academy superintendent at an assumption of command ceremony Monday. Williams replaces Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., who retired June 22.

Williams assumed command during a day when more than 1,200 new cadets came to West Point to begin their 47-month journey.

Williams is a 1983 graduate of West Point and is a career Field Artillery officer. Williams recently served as commander, NATO Allied Land Command, Izmir, Turkey.

He has served as commander of United States Army Africa in Vicenza, Italy; deputy chief of staff G3/5/7 of the U.S. Army in Europe, Wiesbaden, Germany; and deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Warrior Transition Command and assistant surgeon general for Warrior Care and Transition.

Williams’ military education includes the Field Artillery Officer Basic and Advanced courses, Command and General Staff College, School of Advanced Military Studies and the U.S. Naval War College. He holds master’s degrees in leadership development, military art and science, and national security and strategic studies.

The 39th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, Gen. Mark A. Milley, presided over the assumption of command ceremony.

“Two weeks ago, we said goodbye to a great leader after five years, and in the long tradition of the Army, today we turn the page and we welcome another great leader to lead this great institution,” Milley said. “He’s a great guy and this is an officer with tremendous talent, personality and character and I have no doubt in my mind that he will make his mark. He’s been a Soldier for 35 years.”

Milley said that Williams’ service carries over to his children.

His daughter, Kendall, is an Army spouse. His oldest son, Zach, was commissioned out of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, and is deployed, and youngest son, Nathan, is a new second lieutenant from the USMA Class of 2018 and is headed to Army Airborne School and Ranger School.

Williams spoke about being a cadet when Caslen was his tactical officer and football coach.

“He was an incredible leader and role model and his reputation has only grown,” Williams said. “Our academy and our Army is better for his wisdom and leadership.

“Today may mark a new chapter for West Point in terms of leadership; know that the essence of our mission and our number one focus remains constant; developing leaders of character who are committed to the values of the U.S. Military Academy and, more importantly, the U.S. Army who are ready to lead our America’s sons and daughters in the crucible of ground combat and who know what it takes to fight and win,” he added.

Williams said that over the next several weeks and in close coordination with Army senior leaders, he will develop and refine leadership priorities and areas of focus.

“But for now my intent is clear,” Williams said. “To pick up where Gen. Caslen left off as we continue to develop leaders of character our nation expects and our profession of arms demands. All policy and procedures will remain in effect until further notice. Beat Navy.”