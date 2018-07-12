A farewell to the community from the Garrison Commander

To the West Point Garrison and Community,

As the change of command ceremony for U.S. Army Garrison West Point happens today, I want to thank all the Soldiers and civilians who serve here; I wish you all continued success. Serving as your Garrison Commander has been a wonderful honor.

Over the past two years it has been my pleasure to serve with and for the best Soldiers, future officers, civilians, families and citizens of our neighboring communities. You all have made it a joy to come to work every day. I will continue to cherish the relationships and friendships we have built.

The West Point Garrison has lived up to the responsibility to support the pre-eminent leadership development institution in the world, sustain a community of excellence and preserve the national treasure of West Point; I believe we have done that to an exceptional level.

Sustaining and securing West Point takes an amazing team-of-teams consisting of our Garrison, the many elements of the U.S. Military Academy, Keller Army Community Hospital and multiple supporting organizations. Together we are the bedrock of West Point.

It also takes the efforts of hundreds of outstanding local community volunteers with a desire to serve and the same strong commitment to excellence.

We could not accomplish what we do without the volunteers, family groups and charitable organizations that give so much of themselves to West Point.

I will certainly miss my rockbound Highland home, and each and every one of you. I ask that you welcome the new USAG West Point command team with open arms. Col. Cecil Marson and Command Sgt. Maj. Kanisha Lamothe represent the best of our Army and they are eager to join this winning team.

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve at West Point.

De Oppresso Liber!

Col. Andrew Hanson

U.S. Army Garrison West Point commander