Army Hockey reveals 2018-19 schedule

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Hockey team revealed the 2018-19 schedule, which will feature 17 home games including a weekend series against service academy rival Air Force and an international competition with the Royal Military College at Tate Rink. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

With less than 90 days remaining until the first contest, head coach Brian Riley of the Army West Point Hockey team revealed the 2018-19 schedule, which will feature 17 home games including a weekend series against service academy rival Air Force and an international competition with the Royal Military College at Tate Rink.

“We are very excited about the 2018-19 schedule,” Riley said. “We start the season off by facing three very talented non-league opponents. I’m hopeful that these early games will help prepare us as we head into our Atlantic Hockey schedule.

“Our fans will have an opportunity to once again see many of the outstanding Atlantick Hockey teams here at West Point. I also know our fans will enjoy having the chance to see our two rivals Air Force and RMC at Tate Rink,” he added.

For the third straight year, the Black Knights open on the road, this time at Union on Oct. 6. Army will host two non-league opponents in UConn and Merrimack the following weekend at Tate Rink.

The following two weekends feature trips to Western Pennsylvania with contests at Robert Morris and Mercyhurst.

Army welcomes the Falcons to the banks of the Hudson Nov. 2-3 for the first of two regular season series with Air Force. The games in the fall are in correlation with the Army-Air Force football game.

The Black Knights will then have a home-and-home series with Sacred Heart and two road games at Bentley. Two straight weekends at home wrap up the first half of the season with games against Niagara and Canisius.

After a 28-day hiatus, Army will make its second appearance at Dartmouth’s Ledyard Classic in three years. The Black Knights face the hosts on Saturday and Brown on Sunday.

The first games of the New Year will be at RPI and Air Force before returning to face RMC in mid-January.

Road trips continue at RIT and Holy Cross before the Cadets will host five straight home contests. Games against AIC, Mercyhurst and Sacred Heart highlight the stretch.

After a single game at Sacred Heart, the Black Knights host Bentley for senior weekend March 1-2.

The Atlantic Hockey Tournament will take place over three weeks in March. The best-of-three first round starts on March 8, while the quarterfinals faceoff the following weekend. The semifinals and championship will be held at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York, and those are on March 22 and 23, respectively.

Ticket information will released at a later date.