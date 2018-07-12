Cadet Summer Training: Heroes of the Week for July 12: Class of 2019 Cadet Hollis Shoptaw, CBT I

Class of 2019 Cadet Hollis Shoptaw has coordinated three morale-focused team building events since the start of the detail and worked during the academic year to design our T-shirts. He worked through AAFES to show “The Incredibles 2” to the cadre during LTP, and put together the Regiment barbecue after the full-dress R-Day rehearsal. He also worked with the chaplains to get approval to show, “We Were Soldiers,” on the July 4, which allowed for nearly 50 new cadets to enjoy a patriotic, leadership-focused film, rather than sitting in their rooms alone on Independence Day. Shoptaw is a force multiplier, and works tirelessly to lift the morale of every individual he meets, as well as the organization as a whole. We are a better team because Shoptaw is on our team.