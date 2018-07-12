CSM Love assumes responsibility

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Command Sgt. Maj. Jack H. Love assumed responsibilities as the new U.S. Military Academy command sergeant major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Monday.

Love enlisted in the U.S. Army January 1989 and received his Basic and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, Georgia. During his 29 years of service, Love has held numerous leadership positions including 7th Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry (Mech), Fort Carson, Colorado.

He recently served as the senior enlisted leader of Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan. Love has served five combat tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

Love’s awards and decorations include: Legion of Merit; Bronze Star Medal (5th award); Meritorious Service Medal (3rd award); Army Commendation Medal (7th award); Expert Infantry Badge; Egyptian Parachute Badge and Ranger Tab.

U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams said the Army needs good Solders who can deploy, fight and win.

“When we need to get things done, we turn to the noncommissioned officer to provide that wisdom that comes with experience,” Williams said. “Love is the right leader at the right time. He grew up knowing about service in the Army.”

Love, a Childersburg, Alabama native said that he was humbled to have the opportunity to serve at the USMA.

“We must all set the example in what we do to be the inspiration that these cadets deserve,” Love said. “Ultimately, every one of the cadets will deploy to fight and win somewhere in the world soon after their commissioning.”