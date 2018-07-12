From the Foxhole…‘From the RETRANS Site!’:Enabling Mission Command: CFT II leaders seek innovative solutions to support CST

By Maj. Patrick Dubois Department of Military Instruction

A Task Force Falcon communications specialist mentors the cadet communications section on the intricacies of the RETRANS site that enable it to support all cadet units this summer throughout the West Point training area. Courtesy Photo

During the Leader Training Program, the cadet communications section worked diligently throughout the West Point training area, Camp Buckner and West Point Garrison to ensure that cadre and support staff had any and all communications capability they need to conduct training. Class of 2019 Cadets Jason Pulido and Collin Cooley were tasked with the cumbersome job of building, testing and maintaining the network architecture of tactical communications to support ongoing training throughout the summer.

Pulido and Cooley comprise the Cadet Field Training Signal Section this summer, and they are responsible for all things communications and information technology. The CFT cadet leadership put a special emphasis on tactical communications during training, placing significant responsibility on the cadet S6 staff to ensure the cadet companies and other staff sections possess the technical training and equipment they need to meet overall training objectives.

Early into training, cadet leadership identified the significant limitations caused by the rolling hills and thick vegetation of the Hudson Highlands and so set out June 22, with Task Force Signal Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to expand their knowledge and identify the best communications solution to facilitate Cadet Summer Training.

“Our mission is to support Cadet Summer Training by installing, operating and maintaining the tactical communications architecture necessary to conduct training,” Capt. Darrell Thompson, the Task Force Falcon S6, said. “We are also here to teach and mentor as much as possible, too. This allows our Soldiers the opportunity to hone their interpersonal skills and act as teachers to the cadets, while showcasing their military occupation specialty.”

TF Falcon Soldiers led them on a terrain walk across Camp Buckner identifying constraints and limitations of using tactical radios in a rugged environment as well as described in detail how the use of multiple retransmission site (RETRANs) locations could extend their tactical communications systems across the training area.

The reconnoiter brought the cadets and 101st Soldiers to the top of Bull Hill for some hands-on training with the retransmission equipment, as well as to verify functionality. According to Cooley, “This RECON was very helpful in understanding the signal flow and theory behind the communications plan. Bull Hill is a good example of the type of advantageous terrain that best allows us to install a successful communications solution. TF 101 have been awesome and have given us so much to learn.”

A RETRANs includes at a minimum of two 1523-E ASIP, Advanced System Improvement Program; similar to Single Channels Ground/Air Radio, or SINCGAR, radios, two OE-254 omnidirectional antennas, one VRC-92F, vehicle base mount, vehicle amplifier adapter w/ power amplifier, and secondary external amplifier, and one dog-bone, which is a thick wire that connects the two ASIP radios which enables the retransmission. Having a retransmission infrastructure is useful because it allows for more coverage in the training area. FM transmission, which is our cadet’s primary mode of communication in the field, works off of line-of-sight capability, meaning the big hills we usually appreciate as the local scenery in the Hudson Valley drastically hinder the cadet’s ability to communicate with other cadets and Soldiers in the field. Therefore, the RETRANs are put on top of hills, increasing their communication radius.

“We have great S6 mentors that have given us a much greater appreciation for what is required of a S6 signal planner and how to anticipate problems and find solutions before they become larger problems,” Pulido said. “Additionally, they really stressed the importance of lateral coordination and planning in order to meet the commander’s intent.”

On top of Bull Hill, the Soldiers showed the cadets how to assemble a RETRANs, how it works in theory, and their thoughts on how it works in actuality. They discussed communication theory, signal flow, communications planning, frequency de-confliction and proper implementation and usage of antennas and power amplifiers. In particular, Sgt. Justin Courtney, the Task Force Falcon S6 NCOIC, drew a retransmission diagram and explained the steps of the signal flow from one area of the training area to another.

There are two other RETRANs (one on the USMA ski slope and the other next to the snake pit on Mine Torne Road), which enables a triangulated loop back of FM frequencies and the opportunity for lower echelon cadets to become more familiar with combat net radios during mounted/dismounted executing of training.

The cadets, using their newfound knowledge, took what they learned and applied it to improve their own unit’s systems. They walked away with a greater understanding of the intricate planning considerations needed in order to support unit commander’s to enable mission command. Their efforts had a direct impact on shaping the training parameters and gave Cadets a more realistic training environment to operate in.

Supporting over 1,200 trainees and 200 cadet leaders is a daunting task, specifically with respect to linking together a vast communication plan over 20 miles of training area.

Pulido and Cooley are learning how to anticipate problems, think through solutions, and leverage TF 101 subject matter experts when needed.

Combining their determination with the knowledge and experience surrounding them, there is no doubt they will come out of the Buckner crucible as better leaders. Leaders that may not have all the answers, but have the grit to keep moving forward and lead from the front.