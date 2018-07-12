ICYMI: Celebrating the Fourth of July in several places

The West Band celebrates the 242nd anniversary of America's birth by performing at the Macy's Fourth of July celebration in New York City July 4. Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mendeke/West Point Band The West Band celebrates the 242nd anniversary of America's birth by performing at the Macy's Fourth of July celebration in New York City July 4. Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mendeke/West Point Band

Thousands of people, including the new cadets from the USMA Class of 2022, watched the West Point Band as it presented its annual Independence Day celebration concert July 7 at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.

The New York Stock Exchange welcomed the U.S. Army to highlight Independence Week July 6 in New York City. U.S. Corps of Cadets Commandant Brig. Gen. Steven Gilland (far left) helped ring the NYSE Closing Bell. Photo by NYSE