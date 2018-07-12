ICYMI: Celebrating the Fourth of July in several places
The West Band celebrates the 242nd anniversary of America's birth by performing at the Macy's Fourth of July celebration in New York City July 4. Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mendeke/West Point Band
Thousands of people, including the new cadets from the USMA Class of 2022, watched the West Point Band as it presented its annual Independence Day celebration concert July 7 at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.
The New York Stock Exchange welcomed the U.S. Army to highlight Independence Week July 6 in New York City. U.S. Corps of Cadets Commandant Brig. Gen. Steven Gilland (far left) helped ring the NYSE Closing Bell. Photo by NYSE
Soldiers from Task Force Falcon—2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)—marched down Main Street during the Highland Falls Fourth of July Parade on July 4. More than 150 Soldiers from the Summer Task Force, along with vehicles and a color guard, braved the elements to add a modern military flavor to the day’s festivities. Other West Point elements that took part included spirit vehicles, a West Point fire truck and the Garrison Commander, Col. Andrew Hanson. Photos by Michael Lopez/PAO Photo by Dave Brzywczy/PAO