West Point Band presents “Kids Night: Story time with Quintette 7”

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band will continue its Music Under the Stars concert series with “Kids Night,” featuring Quintette 7 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Trophy Point Amphitheater. The West Point Band will continue its Music Under the Stars concert series with “Kids Night,” featuring Quintette 7 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Trophy Point Amphitheater.

The West Point Band will continue its Music Under the Stars concert series with “Kids Night,” featuring Quintette 7. This interactive performance for children of all ages will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Trophy Point Amphitheater.

The concert will be preceded by an “instrument petting zoo” at 6 p.m. and followed by a screening of the Disney film, “Coco.”

In case of inclement weather, the performance will move inside to Eisenhower Hall Ballroom. As always, this event is free and open to everyone.

Calling all children and children-at-heart: come on down to Trophy Point for a story time like no other. Join the West Point Band’s quirky Quintette 7 and marvelous emcee, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Economy, as they set your favorite children’s stories to lively music.

From classics like Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are” and Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” to fresh new works written by the band members themselves, this evening has a story to suit any whim.

This fun and interactive performance will introduce kids to a silly symphony, a zany zoo and a flirty frog before treating them to a very special West Point story that you’ll only hear at Trophy Point.

Also, make sure to arrive by 6 p.m. for the “instrument petting zoo,” where kids can get up close and personal with the instruments of the band and even try out their favorite ones.

For concert information, cancellations, and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.