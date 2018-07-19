Black Knights land 144 on PL honor roll

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point placed 144 student-athletes from 13 teams on the 2017-18 Patriot League Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll for strong performances in the classroom.

Women’s track and field led the way with 22 honorees apiece, followed closely by men’s track and field with 21 and men’s lacrosse and women’s swimming and diving with 20, respectively.

To be eligible for the Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.20 grade-point average in the spring semester and participate in one of the Patriot League’s winter or spring championship sports.

In total for the year, the conference placed a league-record 2,984 student-athletes on the 2017-18 Academic Honor Roll, assisted by an all-time high 1,982 members on the Patriot League Winter-Spring Academic Honor Roll.

The Black Knights for the year had 45 cadet-athletes named to this honor during the fall and 144 cadet-athletes acknowledged during the winter/spring for a total of 189.

Army West Point 2017-18 Patriot League Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll student-athletes were:

Baseball (10)

Name Class Year GPA

Matt Ball Senior 3.648

Anfernee Crompton Sophomore 3.434

Cade Fleaher Freshman 3.565

Anthony Giachin Freshman 4.096

Matt Gray Freshman 3.229

Matt Hudgins Junior 3.466

Jacob Hurtubise Sophomore 3.833

Cam Opp Junior 3.272

Tim Simoes Freshman 3.450

Blake Walters Junior 3.378

Men’s Basketball (3)

Jacob Kessler Junior 3.607

Luke Morrison Senior 3.387

Keeston Smith Sophomore 3.272

Women’s Basketball (4)

Julia Gibbs Sophomore 3.350

Margaret Anne Hubbell Senior 3.220

Jess Lewis Junior 3.760

Destinee Morris Senior 3.330

Men’s Golf (3)

Gunnar Doyle Sophomore 3.830

Joseph Gerardi Freshman 3.314

Nick Turner Junior 3.854

Men’s Lacrosse (20)

Marco Amalfitano Junior 3.530

Ethan Carr Sophomore 3.268

Jordan Cole Junior 3.534

Greg Coleman Freshman 3.457

Evan Condon Junior 3.242

Peter Cox Sophomore 3.201

Stowe Faircloth Senior 3.201

Anthony George Sophomore 3.208

Conor Glancy Senior 3.301

Ryan Hall Freshman 3.658

Matt Isnardi Senior 3.856

Tim Langerhans Senior 3.641

Andrew Nadjari Senior 3.530

John Rhudy Senior 3.278

Dom Ricca Senior 3.400

Name Class Year GPA

Matthew Russell Freshman 3.571

Nick Santorelli Senior 3.743

Griffin Schultz Junior 3.637

Bennett Taylor Sophomore 3.570

Jack Whalen Freshman 3.463

Women’s Lacrosse (12)

Maddie Burns Sophomore 3.457

Amy Johnston Senior 3.495

Madeline Leahy Senior 3.428

Kristen McCarty Senior 3.348

Spencer Pavia Junior 3.461

Nikki Polhamus Junior 3.365

Megan Raftery Freshman 3.964

Emma Roerty Sophomore 3.425

Rilee Scott Sophomore 3.455

Charlotte Spencer Freshman 3.401

Delanie Weliver Junior 3.223

Lexi West Freshman 3.203

Softball (6)

Izzy Gates Junior 3.260

Sam Hartman Senior 3.424

Kristen McPeek Senior 3.200

Renee Poirier Junior 3.200

Carrie Reilly Junior 3.585

Julia Wyatt Freshman 3.318

Men’s Swimming & Diving (12)

Zach Bunn Freshman 3.954

Hudson Kay Sophomore 3.999

Tyler Kim Freshman 3.591

Grant Levasseur Sophomore 3.924

Kyle Lipton Freshman 3.380

Andrew Mizell Freshman 3.879

Tom Ottman Junior 3.439

Garrett Simon Senior 4.206

Michael Stanchi Senior 3.368

Ander Thompson Senior 3.922

Graham Ungrady Freshman 3.581

Pat Wall Senior 3.415

Women’s Swimming & Diving (20)

Madison Berg Freshman 3.249

Kim Caccamo Freshman 4.034

Cecelia Croman Junior 3.893

Marie Docken Freshman 4.101

Sidney Evans Junior 3.433

Jenna Forrester Junior 3.202

Serica Hallstead Sophomore 4.100

Margaret Ireland Senior 3.513

Emily Landeryou Freshman 3.436

Josephine Marsh Sophomore 3.688

Meaghan McGovern Junior 3.688

Rebecca Morel Freshman 3.741

Sabrina Mortell Senior 3.200

Ann Mulvenna Sophomore 3.778

Kim Sembrano Junior 3.215

Kathryn Seyer

Sophomore 3.884

Bailey Smith

Junior 3.517

Monica Sowinski

Junior 3.646

Kara Wineinger

Junior 3.875

Heather Yoshii

Freshman 3.815

Men’s Track and Field (21)

Tyrese Bender

Freshman 4.069

Name Class Year GPA

Kenneth Brinson Junior 3.544

Matt Cohane Sophomore 3.259

Tyler Davis Senior 3.289

Josh Heiman Freshman 3.564

Griffin Hokanson Freshman 3.475

Daniel Horoho Freshman 3.332

Geoff Kirk Freshman 3.410

Luca Mazzanti Freshman 3.429

Connor McDonald Sophomore 3.606

Jack O’Brien Senior 3.360

Ben Petrella Sophomore 3.942

Jeffrey Price Freshman 3.295

Ross Puritty Senior 3.360

Michael Renard Sophomore 3.824

Conner Russell Junior 3.519

Mikey Singer Junior 3.345

Jackson Sullivan Sophomore 3.769

Noah Wallace Freshman 3.623

Jaeden Watson Sophomore 3.769

Douglas Young Freshman 3.560

Women’s Track and Field (22)

Morgan Chewning-Kulick Freshman 3.313

Mika Andrews Freshman 3.751

Hannah Deines Sophomore 3.697

Sarah Donaldson Sophomore 3.544

Bonvie Fosam Freshman 3.442

Kelsey Healy Freshman 3.325

Andrea Karlen Sophomore 3.322

Name Class Year GPA

Kajol Maheshwari Sophomore 3.856

Deb Majkowicz Sophomore 3.478

Calli McMullen Sophomore 3.611

Lynne Mooradian Sophomore 4.191

Cassie Mundekis Junior 3.360

Donia Nichols Sophomore 3.840

Bethany Nunnery Sophomore 3.295

Adaugo Oguejiofor Freshman 3.391

Jennifer Reis Freshman 3.536

Kate Sanborn Sophomore 3.940

Sara Scales Freshman 4.080

Maddie Schneider Junior 4.330

Abby Vorhaus Senior 4.055

Ramsey Wagner Sophomore 3.701

Haley Watson Sophomore 3.920

Men’s Tennis (5)

David Mitchell Senior 3.485

Anant Mundra Sophomore 3.485

Michael Nguyen Senior 3.649

Michael Sienko Senior 3.310

Daniel Zheng Senior 3.802

Women’s Tennis (6)

Melanie Allen Junior 3.599

Danna Funaro Junior 3.466

Ana Joyner Freshman 3.609

Genevieve McCormick Junior 3.371

Sophia Suri Freshman 3.576

Abi Waldman Freshman 3.612