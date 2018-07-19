Black Knights land 144 on PL honor roll

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

July 19th, 2018 | Army and Community Sports, Sports
Army West Point placed 144 student-athletes from 13 teams, including women’s lacrosse sophomore Rilee Scott, on the 2017-18 Patriot League Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll for strong performances in the classroom.    Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point placed 144 student-athletes from 13 teams on the 2017-18 Patriot League Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll for strong performances in the classroom.
Women’s track and field led the way with 22 honorees apiece, followed closely by men’s track and field with 21 and men’s lacrosse and women’s swimming and diving with 20, respectively.
To be eligible for the Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.20 grade-point average in the spring semester and participate in one of the Patriot League’s winter or spring championship sports.
In total for the year, the conference placed a league-record 2,984 student-athletes on the 2017-18 Academic Honor Roll, assisted by an all-time high 1,982 members on the Patriot League Winter-Spring Academic Honor Roll.
The Black Knights for the year had 45 cadet-athletes named to this honor during the fall and 144 cadet-athletes acknowledged during the winter/spring for a total of 189.
Army West Point 2017-18 Patriot League Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll student-athletes were:

Baseball (10)
Name                               Class Year                 GPA
Matt Ball                Senior           3.648
Anfernee Crompton Sophomore        3.434
Cade Fleaher             Freshman           3.565
Anthony Giachin      Freshman          4.096
Matt Gray                    Freshman            3.229
Matt Hudgins            Junior                 3.466
Jacob Hurtubise        Sophomore         3.833
Cam Opp                  Junior                3.272
Tim Simoes                Freshman            3.450
Blake Walters           Junior                3.378
Men’s Basketball (3)
Jacob Kessler            Junior                 3.607
Luke Morrison         Senior         3.387
Keeston Smith           Sophomore         3.272
Women’s Basketball (4)
Julia Gibbs               Sophomore        3.350
Margaret Anne Hubbell   Senior        3.220
Jess Lewis                Junior           3.760
Destinee Morris       Senior                3.330
Men’s Golf (3)
Gunnar Doyle           Sophomore         3.830
Joseph Gerardi         Freshman           3.314
Nick Turner             Junior                 3.854
Men’s Lacrosse (20)
Marco Amalfitano    Junior                 3.530
Ethan Carr                 Sophomore         3.268
Jordan Cole              Junior                 3.534
Greg Coleman           Freshman            3.457
Evan Condon           Junior                 3.242
Peter Cox                     Sophomore          3.201
Stowe Faircloth        Senior                 3.201
Anthony George       Sophomore         3.208
Conor Glancy           Senior                 3.301
Ryan Hall                 Freshman           3.658
Matt Isnardi              Senior                 3.856
Tim Langerhans       Senior                 3.641
Andrew Nadjari       Senior                3.530
John Rhudy              Senior                 3.278
Dom Ricca               Senior                 3.400
Name                               Class Year                 GPA
Matthew Russell       Freshman           3.571
Nick Santorelli         Senior                3.743
Griffin Schultz          Junior                3.637
Bennett Taylor          Sophomore        3.570
Jack Whalen              Freshman           3.463
Women’s Lacrosse (12)
Maddie Burns           Sophomore        3.457
Amy Johnston          Senior                3.495
Madeline Leahy        Senior                 3.428
Kristen McCarty      Senior                3.348
Spencer Pavia           Junior                3.461
Nikki Polhamus        Junior                3.365
Megan Raftery          Freshman           3.964
Emma Roerty           Sophomore        3.425
Rilee Scott                Sophomore        3.455
Charlotte Spencer     Freshman            3.401
Delanie Weliver        Junior                  3.223
Lexi West                  Freshman           3.203
Softball (6)
Izzy Gates                  Junior                 3.260
Sam Hartman            Senior                 3.424
Kristen McPeek        Senior                 3.200
Renee Poirier             Junior                 3.200
Carrie Reilly             Junior                3.585
Julia Wyatt                Freshman           3.318
Men’s Swimming & Diving (12)
Zach Bunn                Freshman           3.954
Hudson Kay             Sophomore        3.999
Tyler Kim                 Freshman           3.591
Grant Levasseur       Sophomore        3.924
Kyle Lipton              Freshman           3.380
Andrew Mizell         Freshman           3.879
Tom Ottman              Junior                 3.439
Garrett Simon           Senior                 4.206
Michael Stanchi       Senior                3.368
Ander Thompson     Senior                3.922
Graham Ungrady      Freshman            3.581
Pat Wall               Senior                3.415
Women’s Swimming & Diving (20)
Madison Berg           Freshman           3.249
Kim Caccamo           Freshman           4.034
Cecelia Croman       Junior                 3.893
Marie Docken           Freshman           4.101
Sidney Evans            Junior                  3.433
Jenna Forrester        Junior                 3.202
Serica Hallstead       Sophomore        4.100
Margaret Ireland       Senior                 3.513
Emily Landeryou      Freshman           3.436
Josephine Marsh      Sophomore        3.688
Meaghan McGovern Junior                3.688
Rebecca Morel          Freshman           3.741
Sabrina Mortell        Senior                3.200
Ann Mulvenna          Sophomore         3.778
Kim Sembrano         Junior                3.215
Kathryn Seyer
Sophomore     3.884
Bailey Smith
Junior                 3.517
Monica Sowinski
Junior            3.646
Kara Wineinger
Junior            3.875
Heather Yoshii
Freshman      3.815
Men’s Track and Field (21)
Tyrese Bender
Freshman       4.069
Name                           Class Year                 GPA
Kenneth Brinson     Junior                  3.544
Matt Cohane                Sophomore              3.259
Tyler Davis                 Senior                      3.289
Josh Heiman                Freshman                3.564
Griffin Hokanson      Freshman                3.475
Daniel Horoho           Freshman               3.332
Geoff Kirk                   Freshman               3.410
Luca Mazzanti           Freshman               3.429
Connor McDonald  Sophomore         3.606
Jack O’Brien            Senior                 3.360
Ben Petrella             Sophomore         3.942
Jeffrey Price             Freshman            3.295
Ross Puritty             Senior                 3.360
Michael Renard       Sophomore         3.824
Conner Russell        Junior                 3.519
Mikey Singer           Junior                  3.345
Jackson Sullivan     Sophomore         3.769
Noah Wallace          Freshman            3.623
Jaeden Watson         Sophomore          3.769
Douglas Young        Freshman            3.560
Women’s Track and Field (22)
Morgan Chewning-Kulick Freshman 3.313
Mika Andrews        Freshman            3.751
Hannah Deines        Sophomore          3.697
Sarah Donaldson     Sophomore          3.544
Bonvie Fosam         Freshman            3.442
Kelsey Healy          Freshman            3.325
Andrea Karlen         Sophomore           3.322
Name                               Class Year                 GPA
Kajol Maheshwari    Sophomore          3.856
Deb Majkowicz         Sophomore          3.478
Calli McMullen         Sophomore          3.611
Lynne Mooradian      Sophomore          4.191
Cassie Mundekis      Junior                  3.360
Donia Nichols            Sophomore          3.840
Bethany Nunnery      Sophomore          3.295
Adaugo Oguejiofor  Freshman            3.391
Jennifer Reis            Freshman           3.536
Kate Sanborn           Sophomore        3.940
Sara Scales               Freshman           4.080
Maddie Schneider    Junior                 4.330
Abby Vorhaus          Senior                4.055
Ramsey Wagner       Sophomore         3.701
Haley Watson           Sophomore         3.920
Men’s Tennis (5)
David Mitchell         Senior                 3.485
Anant Mundra          Sophomore         3.485
Michael Nguyen       Senior                  3.649
Michael Sienko        Senior                 3.310
Daniel Zheng            Senior                  3.802
Women’s Tennis (6)
Melanie Allen          Junior                 3.599
Danna Funaro          Junior                 3.466
Ana Joyner               Freshman            3.609
Genevieve McCormick  Junior           3.371
Sophia Suri              Freshman           3.576
Abi Waldman           Freshman           3.612