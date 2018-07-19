Black Knights land 144 on PL honor roll
Army West Point placed 144 student-athletes from 13 teams on the 2017-18 Patriot League Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll for strong performances in the classroom.
Women’s track and field led the way with 22 honorees apiece, followed closely by men’s track and field with 21 and men’s lacrosse and women’s swimming and diving with 20, respectively.
To be eligible for the Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.20 grade-point average in the spring semester and participate in one of the Patriot League’s winter or spring championship sports.
In total for the year, the conference placed a league-record 2,984 student-athletes on the 2017-18 Academic Honor Roll, assisted by an all-time high 1,982 members on the Patriot League Winter-Spring Academic Honor Roll.
The Black Knights for the year had 45 cadet-athletes named to this honor during the fall and 144 cadet-athletes acknowledged during the winter/spring for a total of 189.
Army West Point 2017-18 Patriot League Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll student-athletes were:
Baseball (10)
Name Class Year GPA
Matt Ball Senior 3.648
Anfernee Crompton Sophomore 3.434
Cade Fleaher Freshman 3.565
Anthony Giachin Freshman 4.096
Matt Gray Freshman 3.229
Matt Hudgins Junior 3.466
Jacob Hurtubise Sophomore 3.833
Cam Opp Junior 3.272
Tim Simoes Freshman 3.450
Blake Walters Junior 3.378
Men’s Basketball (3)
Jacob Kessler Junior 3.607
Luke Morrison Senior 3.387
Keeston Smith Sophomore 3.272
Women’s Basketball (4)
Julia Gibbs Sophomore 3.350
Margaret Anne Hubbell Senior 3.220
Jess Lewis Junior 3.760
Destinee Morris Senior 3.330
Men’s Golf (3)
Gunnar Doyle Sophomore 3.830
Joseph Gerardi Freshman 3.314
Nick Turner Junior 3.854
Men’s Lacrosse (20)
Marco Amalfitano Junior 3.530
Ethan Carr Sophomore 3.268
Jordan Cole Junior 3.534
Greg Coleman Freshman 3.457
Evan Condon Junior 3.242
Peter Cox Sophomore 3.201
Stowe Faircloth Senior 3.201
Anthony George Sophomore 3.208
Conor Glancy Senior 3.301
Ryan Hall Freshman 3.658
Matt Isnardi Senior 3.856
Tim Langerhans Senior 3.641
Andrew Nadjari Senior 3.530
John Rhudy Senior 3.278
Dom Ricca Senior 3.400
Name Class Year GPA
Matthew Russell Freshman 3.571
Nick Santorelli Senior 3.743
Griffin Schultz Junior 3.637
Bennett Taylor Sophomore 3.570
Jack Whalen Freshman 3.463
Women’s Lacrosse (12)
Maddie Burns Sophomore 3.457
Amy Johnston Senior 3.495
Madeline Leahy Senior 3.428
Kristen McCarty Senior 3.348
Spencer Pavia Junior 3.461
Nikki Polhamus Junior 3.365
Megan Raftery Freshman 3.964
Emma Roerty Sophomore 3.425
Rilee Scott Sophomore 3.455
Charlotte Spencer Freshman 3.401
Delanie Weliver Junior 3.223
Lexi West Freshman 3.203
Softball (6)
Izzy Gates Junior 3.260
Sam Hartman Senior 3.424
Kristen McPeek Senior 3.200
Renee Poirier Junior 3.200
Carrie Reilly Junior 3.585
Julia Wyatt Freshman 3.318
Men’s Swimming & Diving (12)
Zach Bunn Freshman 3.954
Hudson Kay Sophomore 3.999
Tyler Kim Freshman 3.591
Grant Levasseur Sophomore 3.924
Kyle Lipton Freshman 3.380
Andrew Mizell Freshman 3.879
Tom Ottman Junior 3.439
Garrett Simon Senior 4.206
Michael Stanchi Senior 3.368
Ander Thompson Senior 3.922
Graham Ungrady Freshman 3.581
Pat Wall Senior 3.415
Women’s Swimming & Diving (20)
Madison Berg Freshman 3.249
Kim Caccamo Freshman 4.034
Cecelia Croman Junior 3.893
Marie Docken Freshman 4.101
Sidney Evans Junior 3.433
Jenna Forrester Junior 3.202
Serica Hallstead Sophomore 4.100
Margaret Ireland Senior 3.513
Emily Landeryou Freshman 3.436
Josephine Marsh Sophomore 3.688
Meaghan McGovern Junior 3.688
Rebecca Morel Freshman 3.741
Sabrina Mortell Senior 3.200
Ann Mulvenna Sophomore 3.778
Kim Sembrano Junior 3.215
Kathryn Seyer
Sophomore 3.884
Bailey Smith
Junior 3.517
Monica Sowinski
Junior 3.646
Kara Wineinger
Junior 3.875
Heather Yoshii
Freshman 3.815
Men’s Track and Field (21)
Tyrese Bender
Freshman 4.069
Name Class Year GPA
Kenneth Brinson Junior 3.544
Matt Cohane Sophomore 3.259
Tyler Davis Senior 3.289
Josh Heiman Freshman 3.564
Griffin Hokanson Freshman 3.475
Daniel Horoho Freshman 3.332
Geoff Kirk Freshman 3.410
Luca Mazzanti Freshman 3.429
Connor McDonald Sophomore 3.606
Jack O’Brien Senior 3.360
Ben Petrella Sophomore 3.942
Jeffrey Price Freshman 3.295
Ross Puritty Senior 3.360
Michael Renard Sophomore 3.824
Conner Russell Junior 3.519
Mikey Singer Junior 3.345
Jackson Sullivan Sophomore 3.769
Noah Wallace Freshman 3.623
Jaeden Watson Sophomore 3.769
Douglas Young Freshman 3.560
Women’s Track and Field (22)
Morgan Chewning-Kulick Freshman 3.313
Mika Andrews Freshman 3.751
Hannah Deines Sophomore 3.697
Sarah Donaldson Sophomore 3.544
Bonvie Fosam Freshman 3.442
Kelsey Healy Freshman 3.325
Andrea Karlen Sophomore 3.322
Name Class Year GPA
Kajol Maheshwari Sophomore 3.856
Deb Majkowicz Sophomore 3.478
Calli McMullen Sophomore 3.611
Lynne Mooradian Sophomore 4.191
Cassie Mundekis Junior 3.360
Donia Nichols Sophomore 3.840
Bethany Nunnery Sophomore 3.295
Adaugo Oguejiofor Freshman 3.391
Jennifer Reis Freshman 3.536
Kate Sanborn Sophomore 3.940
Sara Scales Freshman 4.080
Maddie Schneider Junior 4.330
Abby Vorhaus Senior 4.055
Ramsey Wagner Sophomore 3.701
Haley Watson Sophomore 3.920
Men’s Tennis (5)
David Mitchell Senior 3.485
Anant Mundra Sophomore 3.485
Michael Nguyen Senior 3.649
Michael Sienko Senior 3.310
Daniel Zheng Senior 3.802
Women’s Tennis (6)
Melanie Allen Junior 3.599
Danna Funaro Junior 3.466
Ana Joyner Freshman 3.609
Genevieve McCormick Junior 3.371
Sophia Suri Freshman 3.576
Abi Waldman Freshman 3.612