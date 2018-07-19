Cadet Summer Training: Heroes of the Week for July 19
July 19th, 2018 | News, News and Features
Class of 2020 Cadet Alex Gudenkauf, CBT I. Class of 2020 Cadet Alex Gudenkauf has stepped up as the Cadet PAO for not only his company, but for the Regiment. He coordinated, filmed and edited the “Wake Up” clip that was used on West Point social media.While taking photos and filming, Gudenkauf still successfully and faithfully executes his duties as a squad leader. Gudenkauf has been an incredible representative of the Cadet Basic Training regiment and allows them to make deposits into the public bank of trust with the images and clips he captures of our training. We look forward to seeing what else Gudenkauf creates throughout the rest of the detail.
Class of 2019 Christian Ackerman, CBT II. As the Land Nav lane CIC, Class of 2019 Cadet Christian Ackerman went above and beyond in planning, coordinating and executing Land Nav refresher training for his company cadre. The training consisted of a classroom portion and a tactical exercise. Ackerman used all his squad leaders and their specific expertise, giving them the opportunity to develop confidence and leadership by conducting a Land Nav practical exercise near Trophy Point. The consensus among the company was that everyone left feeling confident going into the graded course. Overall, Ackerman’s training was planned well and executed smoothly, and it demonstrated Task Force Hottell’s resolve to strive for excellence every day.
Class of 2020 Cadet Jamar Williams, SGR II. Class of 2020 Cadet Jamar Williams is the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week for the fourth week of the detail. Williams went above and beyond what is expected of him as the outprocessing company first sergeant. As the first sergeant of the outprocessing company, he had one of the hardest jobs in Cadet Summer Training—leading Soldiers who have no desire to be led. But nonetheless, he works tirelessly everyday to get his cadets outprocessed as quickly and efficiently as possible. He personally escorts the cadets to the S1 shop and other offices to pick up their packets and get them pushed through as fast as possible. Throughout the detail, he and his CO have gotten 29 cadets outprocessed and are only passing a handful off to SGR3. Williams has gone above and beyond the call of duty over the course of this detail undoubtedly earning him the final Summer Garrison Regimental II Hero of the Week.