Marson takes command of U.S. Army Garrison West Point

Photos by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO

U.S. Army Garrison West Point held its change of command ceremony at Eisenhower Hall July 12. Col. Harry C. Marson V replaced Col. Andrew S. Hanson as the garrison commander during the ceremony. Vincent E. Grewatz, executive service, director of Installation Management Command-Training, presided over the ceremony. With hundreds in attendance, Grewatz spoke to the crowd about West Point and both the old and new commander. “This is not only our oldest garrison,” Grewatz said. “It is a special place for our Army.” Grewatz congratulated the incoming commander and thanked the outgoing commander. “It’s what Andy built here that he leaves behind,” Gerwatz said. “It’s the relationships with the communities, inside and outside the gates, and the team he built that will help ensure future success.” The Legion of Merit was awarded to Hanson during the ceremony.