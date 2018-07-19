Officers from the Niger Military Academy visit USMA

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Capt. Attikou Ibrahim and 1st Lt. Mahomadou Hamani Tahirou (second and third from left) from the Ecole de Formation Officers des Forces Armees Nigeriennes (EFOFAN), Niger’s professional military educational institution, visited the U.S. Military Academy July 3-16, to observe faculty and cadet development. Photos by Michael Lopez/USMA PAO Capt. Attikou Ibrahim and 1st Lt. Mahomadou Hamani Tahirou (second and third from left) from the Ecole de Formation Officers des Forces Armees Nigeriennes (EFOFAN), Niger’s professional military educational institution, visited the U.S. Military Academy July 3-16, to observe faculty and cadet development. Photos by Michael Lopez/USMA PAO Capt. Attikou Ibrahim and 1st Lt. Mahomadou Hamani Tahirou (second from left and right) from the Ecole de Formation Officers des Forces Armees Nigeriennes (EFOFAN), visited New York City July 13 with U.S. Military Academy professors during their time at West Point July 3-16. Capt. Attikou Ibrahim and 1st Lt. Mahomadou Hamani Tahirou (second from left and right) from the Ecole de Formation Officers des Forces Armees Nigeriennes (EFOFAN), visited New York City July 13 with U.S. Military Academy professors during their time at West Point July 3-16. EFOFAN officers met with Dean of the Academic Board, Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, during their visit to West Point. EFOFAN officers met with Dean of the Academic Board, Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, during their visit to West Point.

Two officers, Capt. Attikou Ibrahim and 1st Lt. Mahomadou Hamani Tahirou, from the Ecole de Formation Officers des Forces Armees Nigeriennes (EFOFAN), Niger’s professional military educational institution, visited the U.S. Military Academy July 3-16 to learn the best practices on how the academy develops Army officers and leaders of character.

EFOFAN is the most professional military educational School in Niger and it participates in exchanges with neighboring countries. The school graduates approximately 50 lieutenants per year, roughly 35 from Niger and 15 from other countries with 15 Niger cadets attending other military academies around the world.

Last year, an African Military Education Program team from USMA, led by Bruce Keith, professor in the Department of Systems Engineering, traveled to Niger to begin a two-year curriculum development program for leadership and physical training.

This outreach was initiated following a U.S. request to Niger in December 2012/spring 2013 to determine if they would like the U.S. to provide support to Niger’s PME institutions because the U.S. has an interest in a stable and willing partner in this part of the world.

The AMEP team can support EFOFAN in refining quality education and training and curriculum that can be both transmitted and sustained.

As of last year, EFOFAN’s ability to provide consistent and quality education and training was challenged.

At the end of the USMA’s 2017 visit to Niger, EFOFAN requested support from USMA in developing a rank structure within their Corps of Cadets and in linking their Corps of Cadet leadership positions and associated assessments to the four leadership modules of self-development, leading others, team building/building organizational capacity and combat leadership/extremis leadership and their associated assessments.

They also want to enhance the physical training program to complement tactical operations.

The USMA team observed that the Niger cadets are very well prepared for endurance events and trained for two other physical requirements; however, they believe that improving upper body strength would enhance their overall fitness and combatives skills.

The EFOFAN officers visit to USMA included observation of Systems Engineering faculty development workshop, Cadet Field Training and participation in strength lab/combatives program, endurance lectures and combatives drilling.

Lt. Col. David Hughes, assistant professor, and Systems and Decision Sciences Program director in the Department of Systems Engineering, is involved in the EFOFAN program and thought the two EFOFAN officers had a productive trip.

“They were surprised how much of the training was cadet-led,” Hughes said. “They would like to give Niger Academy cadets more leadership responsibility in the future.

“Currently, their cadets are led solely by Niger officers,” he added. “They were also surprised with how much emphasis is put on both cadet development as well as faculty development, (especially when they observed the Department of Systems Engineering faculty development workshop). Leader development does not stop once a cadet graduates from West Point.”

A USMA team of Col. Rich Morales, professor and department head of the Department of Systems Engineering, Hughes and Capt. Ben Showman, instructor in the Department of Physical Education, will be heading to Niger July 23-Aug 3.

The purpose for the visit is to observe classroom and field training, supervise execution of combatives training sessions during which EFOFAN faculty train cadets and develop strategies that recognizes the imminent end of the formal partnership while supporting program implementation.