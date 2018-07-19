Task Force Falcon’s Renegade Company conducts leadership “U”

By 2nd Lt. Jackie Radford Task Force Falcon

Sgt. Justin Burdette, a squad leader in Renegade Company's "Rogue" Platoon, maneuvers his squad toward a known enemy stronghold through restrictive terrain. Courtesy Photo

Renegade Company of Task Force Falcon serves as the primary marksmanship trainers for Cadet Summer Training. However, when the company is not training cadets, Renegade uses the time to train itself as part of focused readiness. One such training event it executed was “Leadership University,” a two-day event that focuses on developing its team leaders and squad leaders.

Using a crawl, walk and run technique, the Renegade Soldiers first received formal classes and then executed a practical exercise.

During the run phase, the squad leaders received an order and utilize the troop leading procedures to plan and execute a squad-size mission.

The Renegade Company Commander, Capt. Paul Bingham, intended the training to “stress Renegade Company’s junior non-commissioned officer corps, identify weaknesses and build the team prior to the collective training at the end of the summer.”

Since the summer 2017, these junior leaders have undergone a rigorous training cycle, starting with platoon situational training exercises in July 2017 and culminating at the Joint Readiness Training Center in March of 2018 for a decisive action rotation.

Day one of Leadership University kicked off with a three-mile tactical road march up Bull Mountain. Upon arrival, the squads received classes on react to contact, squad attack and formations and order of movement. Next, the squads participated in two practical exercises, which tested their ability to apply their knowledge in a tactical situation.

The practical exercises allowed the squad leaders to develop and refine standard operating procedures while conducting a dismounted patrol while in contact.

Following the practical exercises, the day finished with another three-mile tactical road march back down the mountain.

On the morning of day two, the run phase, the squad leaders were given a platoon operation order with their respective missions.

Upon receipt of the order, the squad leaders gave their squads a warning order and began preparations for movement to the tactical assembly area.

After crossing their line of departure and during their dismounted movement, the squads conducted a link up with a local coalition sympathizer and were inserted into their assembly area.

The planning and executing of their mission was solely dependent on how effectively the squad leader utilized his time and how closely he followed the troop leading procedures. Renegade Soldiers supporting the training acted as an opposing force (OPFOR) and were not given any information on when or how the squads will attack their position. As a result, the squads saw the immediate effects of their squads planning and execution.

The squads had 1.5 hours from LD to seize the objective and report to their platoon leader.

The training was tough and realistic, if a squad failed to pull security or conduct individual movement techniques they were assessed a casualty and had to CASEVAC the Soldier out of the area of operations and forced them to call a 9 Line MEDEVAC report.

The training ended with an after action review to capture the lessons learned and to share lessons learned from each lane.

The run phase of this training exercise showed the Soldiers and non-commissioned officers that both friendly and enemy forces have a vote on the ground. The feedback from the AAR was heavily weighted on the side of sustaining this type of “pliable” training.

Soldiers recognized that the leadership decisions made directly impacted the outcome of their missions.

“The terrain was extremely tough to navigate … I learned a lot about myself as a squad leader, as well my squad and how they will respond to multiple situations,” Sgt. Justin Burdette, a squad leader in “Rogue” Platoon, said about the training.

“It is exciting to see the level of training that can be planned and executed here, not only is West Point the home of the premier United States Military Academy, it is also capable of providing the land and logistical support needed to conduct more advanced level military training,” Renegade’s Second Platoon Leader, 2nd Lt. Jackie Radford, said.

Renegade Company continues to plan and execute training on West Point that focuses on building the leadership of the formation from the bottom up so that leaders will take these lessons learned and implement them into their upcoming situational-training exercises and live-fire exercises.