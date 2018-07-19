USMAPS R-Day accepts 235 cadet candidates

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

New cadet candidates reported to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School's Reception Day Monday. Cadet Candidate Basic Training is a three-week rigorous experience to get acclimated to the military setting before the USMAPS academic year. Photos by Mike Lopez/USMA PAO

Reception Day is a hectic day for the new cadet candidates of Cadet Candidate Basic Training for the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School Monday. From learning how to salute to receiving and moving all their new equipment and uniforms, the new cadet candidates have a long day of assimilating to their new environment with help from the cadet cadre.

Two hundred and thirty-five cadet candidates arrived Monday at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School to begin three weeks of Cadet Candidate Basic Training. The composition of the USMAPS Class of 2019 include 192 males and 43 females. There are 41 cadet candidates with prior service and 194 coming directly from high school, also referred to as Invitational Reservist. There are 97 African-Americans, 22 Hispanics, 11 Asians and three listed as ‘other’ as part of the demographic of the class.

Fifty-five males were recruited for football and eight females recruited for track or cross-country.

USMAPS accepts students and Soldiers from diverse backgrounds and challenges them to meet established USMAPS standards in all developmental areas: academic, physical, military/leadership and moral-ethical. Appointment to West Point is contingent upon meeting these standards, and all efforts of the school are devoted to preparing candidates for success and excellence.

The school also develops the foundation of professional and physical attributes needed for growth as an officer in the Army, according to the USMAPS website.

Along with the 235 cadets, there are 79 cadet cadre who will lead the Cadet Candidate Basic Training. The cadet cadre stay the full three weeks at USMAPS.

Class of 2019 Cadet Charlie Fredrikson is the battalion commander for CCBT and Class of 2019 Cadet Anthony Nilles is the CCBT command sergeant major.

“A leadership role is required before graduation, so this opportunity is great for me because it’s hands-on training with training the cadet candidates and training the cadet cadre on how to train the cadet candidates all summer long,” Fredrikson said. “I was platoon sergeant last year and I wanted to do summer training. The learning curve is really steep.”

Fredrikson said the senior leaders do all the planning and train leaders to execute training.

“The training for cadet candidates is all at USMAPS except for training during the day at Camp Buckner for field training, marksmanship and land navigation,” Fredrikson said. “After training, we turn it over to the cadet candidate chain of command from squad leader, team leader and platoon sergeant. Our job is to train cadet candidates for West Point and Beast Barracks, which is longer and tougher than this basic training. We do a large portion of what Beast does but in a shorter amount of time. The cadre needs a lot of knowledge for training cadet candidates.”

Nilles agreed with this assessment on the learning curve for becoming leaders for basic training.

“I thought it started out a bit shaky at first,” Nilles said. “But I stepped up and took ownership of it. All of the cadet cadre have come a long way to show us their development and their readiness to take on a leadership role. Although it’s too early to tell who will be leaders in this group of cadet candidates; I am excited for them.”

At the end of R-Day at USMAPS, parents and friends watched their cadet candidates parade at the football field to view the transition from high school graduates to cadet candidates, with all keeping their eye on the prize—entrance into West Point for the Class of 2023.