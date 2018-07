Keller Army Community Hospital held its change of command ceremony at Trophy Point, July 11. Col. Brett Venable replaced Col. Eric B. Sones as the hospital commander during the ceremony. Photo by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO

Brig. Gen. Telita Crosland (speaking above), who is the commander of the Regional Health Command—Atlantic, honored both colonels at the change of command ceremony. Photo by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO