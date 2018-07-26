Army opportunities: Cyber Soldier achieves dream, becomes West Point cadet

By Steven P. Stover U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

Sgt. Marisa Tortolano, formerly a cyber Soldier assigned to the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, became a West Point cadet on July 2 and will attend the U.S. Military Academy this fall as part of the Class of 2022.

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.—Sgt. Marisa Tortolano is from Bradenton, Florida, and joined the U.S. Army in 2014 right after her high school graduation in order to support herself and take advantage of the educational opportunities the military service could provide.

This fall, Tortolano will realize one of her education and career goals when she attends the U.S. Military Academy, although she is currently in Cadet Basic Training at West Point.

“I joined the Army because I knew I would be able to support myself and work while still going to school and getting the training to be successful in my field,” Tortolano said. “Education was a big part of my decision.”

When she initially signed her contract with the Army, Tortolano was a 35Q, Cryptologic Cyberspace Intelligence Collector/Analyst; however, she was transferred to the “new” 17C military occupational specialty, Cyber Operations Specialist, when the branch was created in October 2015.

Tortolano joined the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) after her Advanced Individual Training, and she gives credit to the officers she worked with for encouraging her to apply to USMA.

“I knew it was a huge opportunity to get my degree and commission through the most challenging program in the country,” Tortolano said. “To give up that chance by not even trying just wasn’t an option.”

Although she was not accepted into West Point the first time she applied, Tortolano persevered (with a little push from her mentors and supervisors) because she wanted it badly enough.

“Maj. (Scott) Beal was the driving force behind getting me to reapply after that first failure,” Tortolano said. “My biggest inspiration though was myself. This challenge will be greater than any I’ve taken on, but I can’t wait for the feeling of accomplishment at the end. I’ve wanted to be an Army officer since I was in high school, and this is the most rewarding way I can think to accomplish that.”

While the process she went through doesn’t have a name, the West Point admissions page states Soldiers can be directly admitted to West Point; however, “One has to have a strong academic, leadership and physical background.”

According to Beal, she has these characteristics in spades.

“I saw in Marisa a drive and commitment to professional excellence that clearly placed her above her peers. Her poise … within the early days of the Joint Mission Operations Center (JMOC) as well as organizational management skills made her stand out to me,” Beal said. “After several events with senior general and field grade officers, where she took the lead in briefing but also preparing the JMOC, I began to speak to her about her thoughts on leadership, the Army and the Officer Corps.

“Impressed, I began to encourage her to push herself beyond the traditional career path of an NCO and OCS and to apply and reapply for USMA,” Beal added. “I think her time in the JMOC also showed her that persistence and will-power in attaining your goals and vision will pay off, not always the first time, but you see a problem, you attack it and re-attack it if the outcome isn’t the one desired.

“Marisa continued to attack the problem and reduced the obstacles placed in front of her,” Beal continued. “That is what we want in Army leaders and Army officers.”

Tortolano plans on majoring in kinesiology or engineering, and her goal is to branch Aviation or Cyber when she graduates.

“I have a feeling I’ll be back in Cyber at some point. I hope to make the most of the next few years and take advantage of the internships and travel opportunities that are available,” Tortolano said. “I want to serve my full 20 years, and then train in physical therapy to work with wounded veterans.”

Tortolano has this advice for her fellow Soldiers.

“I know most people groan when they think of MRT (Master Resilience Training) training, but resiliency has been super important in my own life,” Tortolano said. “The lows will always come, but it’s necessary, especially in this line of work, to make sure the highs happen, too. The people around me and the resources available to me were key in getting me to where I am—I just had to realize it’s OK to ask for help, that’s how you grow.

“I know God put challenges in front of me and comrades beside me so I can continue through life even stronger than before,” she added.

For more information on West Point and how Soldiers can apply, visit the West Point Admission page at https://www.usma.edu/admissions/SitePages/Home.aspx.