Cadet Field Training cadet leaders participate in LTP: From the Foxhole…‘From the LTP’

Cadet Field Training cadet leaders participate in LTP

By Class of 2018 Cadet Aliyah Murray Cadet Field Training S1

First and second company leadership qualified on M4 rifles, with help from Task Falcon members from Fort Campbell, Ky., using common firing positions such as prone supported and kneeling (above). Courtesy photos First and second company leadership qualified on M4 rifles, with help from Task Falcon members from Fort Campbell, Ky., using common firing positions such as prone supported and kneeling (above). Courtesy photos Fifth company cadet cadre members prepare for the defense lane by camouflaging using face paint and surrounding tree branches. Fifth company cadet cadre members prepare for the defense lane by camouflaging using face paint and surrounding tree branches.

Cadet leaders of Cadet Field Training II participated in Leader Training Program from June 16-29.

Every summer, cadets are required to participate in a variety of Cadet Summer Training details. After completing yearling year, cadets have the opportunity to complete a West Point Leadership Detail where they are in charge of cadet candidates, new cadets, rising yearlings at CFT, cadets in Air Assault School, cadets who are going through Cadet Leadership Development Training or who are enrolled in STAP.

A cadet’s leadership detail gives him or her the opportunity to develop his or her leadership technique and also the opportunity to learn more about the Army and military training.

One of the key components of the WPLD is the training for the leaders that takes place beforehand. LTP is a two-week time period for cadet leadership to prepare for the arrival of its trainees for Cadet Summer Training.

During this time period, the cadet leadership is known as cadet cadre.

For CFT II, the cadre members reported to Buckner on June 16 in order to integrate into Task Force Pace and complete their training and leadership preparation.

During LTP, the cadre members formed relationships with the other cadre members within their company. For most, LTP allowed the leadership teams to get to know one another and better understand how each other interact on a daily basis.

This two-week period of time is also for the leadership to complete all of the activities and training the trainees will complete upon their arrival—this included completing graduation requirements such as passing the APFT, qualifying on their M4 and completing a land navigation course.

This not only got the leadership familiar with the upcoming training strategy and methodology, but it also allowed them to work out any friction points with the events before executing them with the trainees.

Some of these activities include basic rifle marksmanship, land navigation and practicing the fundamentals of a defense lane, to name a few.

One aspect of a WPLD is continuous teaching and training. The cadre and trainees retrained on the foundational military competencies of Shoot, Move, Communicate, Treat and Lead. The summer is the largest period of time dedicated to military development.

While there are commissioned officers, non-commissioned officers and Task Force members from surrounding units to help reinforce training, the majority of the teaching stems from the cadre members. Because of this, it is important that the cadre is proficient in its foundational military competencies in order to ensure it is capable of training and producing talented yearlings and team leaders.

LTP gave cadre members an opportunity to refresh their skills and an understanding of squad and platoon operations, before being charged with training the same.

Cadre members helped shape the training of each class and seek to continuously improve aspects of the training. A mantra heard was to “evolve,” better training between iterations, between days, between details and between years.

Through a blend of learning and teaching, they were able to combine knowledge they learned in Military Science classes from the academic year as well as military tactics they have developed over the years.

Having the opportunity to teach their fellow cadre members reinforced the fundamentals of military tactics and movements.

“The 47-month experience, enjoyed by West Point cadets, provides many advantages—one that it is impossible for commissioning sources to replicate putting cadets in 24/7 leadership positions for extended periods of times in a high operational tempo field environment,” Col. William B. Ostlund, director of the Department of Military Instruction, said. “This 24/7 responsibility is the essence of leadership—the essence of platoon leadership.”

Cadre members for CFT II welcomed the Class of 2021 to Buckner on June 30. In the weeks that followed, the trainees grew stronger bonds with their classmates and expanded their knowledge in tactical field operations.