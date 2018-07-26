Cadet Summer Training: Heroes of the Week for July 26

Class of 2018 Cadet Matt Eden is one of the top platoon leaders in the regiment. He created ALT-C targets by hand to enable his company to successfully complete mock ranges and dime/washer drills before the KD and Qual ranges. He passed on lessons learned to other companies, even giving them the targets he made to facilitate a high rate of success across the regiment.

In a high-stakes situation, Class of 2020 Cadets Chase Guthrie and Hunter Powell and Class of 2021 Cadet Lucy Harrill displayed characteristics that embodies the spirit of being good teammates, characteristics envisioned for all graduates of Cadet Field Training. Through their actions and their calm thinking in a stressful situation, Guthrie, Powell and Harrill stabilized a potential heat casualty while awaiting professional medical attention. Their commitment to duty and selfless service are in keeping with the Army Values that U.S. Military Academy attempts to instill in every cadet. They consistently display excellence and reflect great credit upon 3rd Company, Cadet Field Training and USMA.

Class of 2019 Cadet Laura Yamamoto is the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week for the first week of the detail. On July 17, Yamamoto was one of the first cadets to respond when a new cadet fainted in the hallway of Davis Barracks. She responded quickly and calmly to ensure the new cadet was OK. She remained calm and made an effort to keep the new cadet calm and relaxed and ensured the new cadet prevented any further injury. She remained with the new cadet until the arrival of EMS. On top of these actions, she has served as a key member of the S1 shop and has played in integral role in maintaining and reporting accountability of the regiment. Based on her actions on July 17 and her key contributions to the success of the regiment, Yamamoto is worthy of being named Hero of the Week for SGR3.