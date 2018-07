CFT: Class of 2021 cadets participate in ‘Slide for Life’

Photos by Michelle Eberhart and Matt Moeller/USMA PAO

U.S. Military Academy Class of 2021 cadets participate in the Water Confidence Course at Camp Buckner during their final week of Cadet Field Training Tuesday. The obstacle is meant to build confidence and overcome the fear of heights and water as each cadet attempts the course, comprised of two phases—the slide for life and the beam walk-rope drop.