Garrison in first as race tightens toward playoffs

Office of the Directorate of Intercollegiate Athletics’ left-center fielder Joe Tralli runs around second base headed to third as Garrsion left-center fielder Parker Meytrott makes a play in the outfield July 18 at H Lot MWR Softball Field. Office of the Directorate of Intercollegiate Athletics’ left-center fielder Joe Tralli runs around second base headed to third as Garrsion left-center fielder Parker Meytrott makes a play in the outfield July 18 at H Lot MWR Softball Field.

Office of the Directorate of Intercollegiate Athletics’ shortstop Cole Long tags second base and makes a throw to first as second baseman Mike Murray looks on during ODIA’s 18-8 loss to Garrison July 18 at H Lot MWR Softball Field. Photos by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications Office of the Directorate of Intercollegiate Athletics’ shortstop Cole Long tags second base and makes a throw to first as second baseman Mike Murray looks on during ODIA’s 18-8 loss to Garrison July 18 at H Lot MWR Softball Field. Photos by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

Garrison shortstop Jack Riley prepares to scoop and make a tag on Office of the Directorate of Intercollegiate Athletics’ pitcher Zack Daly July 18 at H Lot MWR Softball Field. Garrison shortstop Jack Riley prepares to scoop and make a tag on Office of the Directorate of Intercollegiate Athletics’ pitcher Zack Daly July 18 at H Lot MWR Softball Field.