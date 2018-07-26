KACH Foodservice team recognized for excellence

By Robert K. Lanier Public Affairs Officer, Keller Army Community Hospital

The Sodexo contracted foodservice team from Keller Army Community Hospital earned a “Five Star” certified status in July. “Five Star” is Sodexo Government segment’s signature customer service and employee engagement certification program focused on promoting initiatives that are “welcoming, growing, rewarding and investing in our people.” Courtesy Photo The Sodexo contracted foodservice team from Keller Army Community Hospital earned a “Five Star” certified status in July. “Five Star” is Sodexo Government segment’s signature customer service and employee engagement certification program focused on promoting initiatives that are “welcoming, growing, rewarding and investing in our people.” Courtesy Photo

The Sodexo Foodservice contract team at Keller Army Community Hospital earned their “Five Star” certified status in July.

“Five Star” is Sodexo Government segment’s signature customer service and employee engagement certification program focused on promoting initiatives that are “welcoming, growing, rewarding and investing in our people.”

The mission of the Five Star Program is to improve employee engagement, to increase productivity, and build a service oriented culture by:

• Establishing a uniform standard for service across the segment;

• Building a culture of service by increasing communication through direct engagement;

• Encouraging accountability for results by using metrics that monitor progress and engagement at the unit level.

The “Five Star” program trains methods on improving customer service to internal and external customers, and is aligned to meet the Sodexo standards of the Employee Value Proposition. Strategically, the program will aim to combine multiple qualitative goals and objectives to accurately measure, recognize, and reward successful units.

Founded in 1966, Sodexo is a worldwide leader in ‘Quality of Life’ services. For more than 50 years, Sodexo has developed unique expertise, backed by nearly 427,000 employees in 80 countries across the globe—servicing more than 150 government facilities. As it pertains to government facilities, ‘Quality of Life’ means safe, comfortable and healthy environments that support military and public servants wellbeing, every day.